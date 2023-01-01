Editor's Choice
BMG powers up at Nampo 2025

July 2025 News

The BMG team was highly prominent at the 2025 Nampo agricultural show, held near Bothaville. “This prestigious event, which is considered one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the southern hemisphere, is a highlight for manufacturers and suppliers of farming equipment, as well as for farmers, families and the entire community,” says BMG business development manager, Carlo Beukes. “Apart from organising competitions and having live and interactive demonstrations at our stand, we also displayed a broad range of premium branded agricultural equipment, carefully selected by BMG specialists to ensure high productivity at every farming operation.

Our showstopper this year was the introduction of SKF automotive components into the BMG portfolio of automotive products. BMG has launched various SKF automotive market related products, including complete wheel bearing units specifically for the Fortuner, Hilux GD-6, D4D, Land Cruiser and Ford Ranger − absolutely perfect for ‘bakkie country’. We have also introduced SKF heavy-duty truck components to our automotive range to support farmers with MAN, Scania and Mercedes Benz fleets that require dependable bearing units.”

SKF automotive products complement BMG’s other world-leading automotive brands, including, Gates, Liqui Moly and Rexon, all known for quality, performance and endurance.”

Also on display were the latest Gates heavy-duty harvester belts, which have been developed to enhance the performance and durability of modern farming machines. Specialised Gates belts, which surpass OEM quality specifications, are available either from BMG or with short lead times, directly from Europe. This belting is manufactured from advanced materials to ensure minimal downtime, allowing farmers to achieve maximum productivity, even in the most challenging environments. BMG, the exclusive local participant in the latest Gates Agricultural Belt Programme, is partnering with Gates for this important programme, which has been developed to meet the rigorous power transmission demands of modern combines, forage harvesters and tractors.

Also at Nampo this year was BMG’s display of the Danfoss VLT Aqua drive system for water pumping, which demonstrated the efficient use of variable speed drives in pumping and precise level control, and how an HMI can be added for improved visualisation and even greater performance. After the installation of VSDs on pump sets the power supply is used far more efficiently, resulting in improved crop production and the opportunity for expansion of operations. In addition, farmers have the assurance of support from BMG, which is an authorised DrivePro service partner of Danfoss.

Like all sectors of business, farming operations are facing the challenges of power supply limitations and the rising costs of electricity and water consumption, as well as crippling labour, capital equipment investment and maintenance expenses. As part of BMG’s Smart Farming initiative, the team assists farmers with cost-efficient solutions to improve crop production output, to enhance efficiencies of every operation by conserving power consumption and minimising downtime by implementing practical maintenance programmes.

The BMG agricultural team focuses on making life easier for farmers. Through the company’s Boer Slim/Smart Farming programme, the team encourages farmers to embrace advancements in agricultural machinery. BMG offers sustainable solutions that focus on effective food production, the correct use of appropriate equipment and the efficient application of the latest trends and technologies. It’s important for farmers to have easy access to every tool and component they require, which is why BMG makes sure its branch and distributor network is well stocked.

The company’s user-friendly online shopping platform is also highly popular with farmers as a convenient way to procure engineering and agricultural products. Our online shopping portal adds value to BMG’s service offering and makes shopping for engineering components even easier, especially with rising fuel costs. This digital platform enhances convenience for farmers, who still have the assurance of technical support and personal care from BMG specialists.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net




