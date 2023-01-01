EtherCAT Technology Group holds another Plug Fest
July 2025
News
Recently, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) once again invited its members to a Plug Fest- this time specifically targeting developers and manufacturers of devices with Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE) functionality. The host of this safety-centric Plug Fest was ETG member company, EUCHNER, which held the event at its new facility in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany, marking the first event of its kind at the new location.
Both the organisation and the atmosphere of the event were praised as highly successful by the attendees. A total of 15 companies participated in the interoperability meeting. Tests were conducted on 11 different FSoE SubInstances and 5 FSoE MainInstances. Nearly all conceivable combinations could be tested during the event, almost all of them with successful results. In the few cases where issues arose, potential solutions were proposed and valuable insights for improving interoperability were gained.
This is precisely the key benefit of ETG’s Plug Fests: early technical feedback and troubleshooting through direct, in-person exchange with other developers and ETG experts. One participant summarised the event as follows: “I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the Safety over EtherCAT Plug Fest. This was not only because of the opportunity to test with FSoE MainInstance devices used by some of my customers, which are not available in my test environment, but also because of the chance to meet with other participants, ETG experts and the ‘mastermind’ behind the FSoE CTT in person. In a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, we can conduct tests together and exchange ideas about our Safety over EtherCAT implementations.”
Dr. Guido Beckmann, chair of the Safety Working Group at ETG, added: “The strong response to our specialised Safety over EtherCAT Plug Fests clearly demonstrates how important interoperability and exchange are for our members in this technology area. The wide range of devices tested and the active participation of developers underscore the market acceptance and adoption of Safety over EtherCAT.”
For more information contact EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, [email protected], www.ethercat.org/press
