Africa Automation Indaba 2026

A bold new chapter in Africa’s industrial evolution begins with the launch of the Africa Automation Indaba, set to take place from 13 to 14 May 2026 at the prestigious Radisson Collection Hotel in Cape Town. This inaugural event will bring together Africa’s top minds in automation, manufacturing and process control, uniting innovators, investors, government leaders and industry pioneers to shape the future of African industry.

Positioned as the continent’s premier automation leadership forum, the Indaba offers a high-level, insight-rich environment designed to spark collaboration, accelerate technology adoption and foster new business and policy solutions across Africa’s fast-growing automation sector.

Driving dialogue, collaboration and growth

Over two dynamic days, attendees will be exposed to key themes shaping the automation landscape in Africa, including:

• High-growth sectors and regional automation opportunities

• Smart manufacturing, IIoT and digitalisation readiness

• Financing models and investment case studies

• Building Africa’s automation talent pipeline

• Infrastructure challenges and connectivity solutions

• Policy, regulation and government incentives

• Greener automation: sustainability and clean energy integration

• Success stories from African automation trailblazers

• Collaboration across industries and nations

• What makes African automation projects truly bankable

Through keynotes, panel discussions, case studies and fireside chats, the Indaba will feature C-suite executives, policy influencers, investors and entrepreneurs from across Africa and the globe.

A platform for innovation and impact

“The Africa Automation Indaba will serve as the continent’s essential meeting point for those who believe in automation as a lever for economic growth and global competitiveness,” says event director, Hanli Goncalves. “We are creating a space for bold ideas, real conversations and transformative partnerships that will shape the next industrial revolution in Africa. Whether you're a visionary leader, investor, policymaker or automation innovator, the Africa Automation Indaba 2026 is where your ideas, influence and action belong.”

To register your interest, secure your seat or become a sponsor contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Global, +27 82 601 4339 , [email protected], www.rxglobal.com





