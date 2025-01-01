Editor's Choice
Power meets precision

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Swiss drive technology specialist, maxon, is presenting the second generation of its compact mid-motor for e-bikes, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S. This new system delivers a high torque of 90 Nm with a motor weight of two kilograms.

The AIR S was developed with the most natural riding experience possible in mind. The frame and drive unit form a visual and functional unit. The system supports the rider precisely and evenly, even at a high pedalling frequency, without any bobbing or deceleration. It can be fully integrated into the frame and is suitable for use in various bike categories, from mountain bikes to gravel and urban platforms.

The peak output is 620 watts and the weight of the drive unit is 2 kilograms

(3,8 kilograms with a 400 Wh battery), making it one of the lightest full-power systems on the market. In addition to the 400 Wh version, a 600 Wh battery is also available, supplemented by an optional 250 Wh range extender. It is controlled via a minimalist interface on the handlebars, supplemented by the maxon app for fine adjustment and visualisation of the riding data.

Technical development with a system approach

The AIR S was developed in interdisciplinary teams with a clear focus on compactness, efficiency and system integration. “There is no point in having a very powerful motor if the battery overheats or the mechanical interfaces cannot transmit the torque. Only when everything is coordinated − motor, battery, software and mechanics − does the system deliver what the driver really needs,” says Stefan Müller, CTO of maxon group.

The decisive factor here was not only the coordination within the system but also the use of techniques from areas with the highest reliability requirements such as aerospace, robotics and medical technology. “Our aim was to combine maximum power density with efficient, precise control and a compact design. This is precisely where our strength lies, whether in satellites, airplanes, Formula 1 racing cars or e-bikes,” adds Dominik Stockmann, head of R&D; at maxon.

Finite element methods (FEM) and simulation-based design methods were used to optimise the system. For example, real riding data from the Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing Team ensured that the system adapts dynamically to human behaviour.


Wide range of applications for bicycle manufacturers

The system was designed to be suitable for different bike concepts. “What makes the AIR S special is not only its unique weight-to-power ratio but also its versatility,” says Volker Stützinger, head of eBike at maxon. “For mountain bikes, gravel bikes or urban platforms, the system’s properties make it universally applicable in many bike categories. For eBike manufacturers, this means greatly reduced development effort for their entire portfolio, with significantly less complexity throughout the entire product life cycle.”

Strategic importance for maxon

For maxon, the AIR S is more than just a product, it is a strategic component of a long-term strategy. Developed at the headquarters in Sachseln, it combines Swiss precision with a global market orientation. The aim is not to serve individual niches but to create a system that proves itself across a wide range of platforms - with maximum integration and minimum complexity for customers. In the words of Eugen Elmiger, CEO of maxon group: “We don’t think in quarters but in generations. The AIR S fits perfectly into our long-term system solution strategy − powerful, highly integrated and with a natural riding experience.”

For more information contact DNH Tradeserve, +27 11 468 2722, [email protected], www.dnhtrade.co.za




