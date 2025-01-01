Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo

In industrial automation and control systems uninterrupted power isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. The Mibbo M3DN series Redundant Module steps in as the perfect solution when you need reliable 24 V DC power without the risk of single-point failure. Designed for use with two parallel-connected power supplies, the M3DN series allows for true redundancy. If one power supply fails the other takes over instantly- without any disruption to your system. This makes it ideal for mission-critical applications where downtime simply isn’t an option.

The module uses MOSFET-based switching technology which offers a major advantage over traditional diode solutions. By reducing voltage drop and heat generation, the M3DN ensures higher efficiency and extends the life of both the module and the connected power supplies.

Another key feature is its wide input voltage range (18–30 V DC) and ability to handle currents up to 40A (depending on model). Its compact, DIN-rail mountable design makes installation in control cabinets a breeze, while LED indicators offer quick status updates at a glance.

From PLC systems and process control to industrial PCs and safety systems, the M3DN series is used wherever a consistent, fail-safe 24 V supply is critical. It not only boosts system reliability, but also simplifies maintenance since power supplies can be replaced without shutting down operations. In short, the Mibbo M3DN series Redundant Module is a smart investment for anyone looking to build robust, resilient power architectures. It’s compact, efficient and built to perform, exactly what modern automation demands.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

