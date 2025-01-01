Innomotics electrifies major mining operation in Chile

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives

As the world’s largest copper producer, Chile plays a pivotal role in the mining industry. Innomotics is enhancing critical infrastructure related to tailings handling and environmental management through long-term partnerships and decades of experience in Chilean mining operations. This multi-million Euro project aligns closely with our customers’ strategic objectives to boost sustainability and improve operational efficiency.

The project’s scope includes the engineering, supply, commissioning and startup of a fully integrated system featuring:

• 71 medium voltage (MV) drives.

• 8 modular E-houses.

• Medium and low voltage distribution systems.

The mining industry in Chile is essential for driving the transition towards a more sustainable and digital world. The minerals and rare earth elements extracted in this sector are integral to future technologies like batteries, semiconductors, and solar panels. Given this critical position, ensuring reliable and sustainable operations is vital for miners. Electrifying mining operations and providing top-notch maintenance is therefore a key step forward. Nonetheless, delivering a consistent and reliable power supply in challenging mining conditions remains one of the industry’s toughest hurdles.

A solution to this challenge lies in modular power distribution systems. Innomotics’ E-houses enhance efficiency throughout the entire process, from excavation to transportation and beneficiation. Along with significant time and cost savings, these E-houses enable customers to boost their productivity and meet sustainability goals. Moreover, maintaining optimal performance and reliability through sustainable, future-proof solutions backed by digital support is essential.

“From minerals and metals to rare earth elements, the mining sector stands out as one of the most crucial and demanding. At Innomotics, we are committed to partnering with our mining clients in Chile and across the globe on their journeys towards greater sustainability by offering exceptional and reliable solutions, products, and services,” states Michael Reichle, CEO of Innomotics.

