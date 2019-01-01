Epiroc rocks youth development programmes

July 2025 News

Epiroc is not just building equipment, it’s building futures. Through its dynamic internship and learner programmes, the mining equipment and services specialist is shaping South Africa’s next generation of skilled professionals, equipping them with real-world experience, industry knowledge and the confidence to launch successful careers.

“We see these programmes as more than just workplace experience,” says Ziyanda Mkhaliphi, regional corporate and social responsibility manager at Epiroc. “It’s about empowering young people, giving them practical exposure and providing a structured pathway to employment in an increasingly competitive job market.”

Epiroc has been providing internships for several years, officially joining the Yes4Youth programme in 2019. This private-sector initiative is unique to South Africa, tackling youth unemployment by creating opportunities for young professionals to gain meaningful work experience. Over 12 months, participants immerse themselves in hands-on learning, developing valuable industry connections and refining both the technical and soft skills essential for career success.

The programme is designed to break the cycle of inexperience that often locks young job seekers out of opportunities. Many participants are stepping into a corporate environment for the first time. To support their transition, Epiroc introduces them to a work readiness course before they engage in practical work aligned with their chosen fields. “Job adverts often require experience, yet young professionals struggle to gain it,” Mkhaliphi explains. “This programme provides them with that essential experience, making them more employable, whether at Epiroc or elsewhere.”

The benefits, however, extend beyond individual career growth. Communities gain from participants who return with enhanced skills, driving local entrepreneurship and uplifting those around them. For Epiroc, investing in youth development means welcoming fresh perspectives, fostering innovation and reinforcing its long-term commitment to education, workforce development and sustainable progress in South Africa.

By giving young professionals the tools to succeed, Epiroc is not just filling jobs – it’s shaping careers, strengthening communities and building a workforce ready to move the country forward.

For more information contact Sthembiso Mnisi, Epiroc South Africa, +27 11 821 9000 , [email protected], www.epiroc.com/





