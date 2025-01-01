Rugged, industrial-Grade DIN rail

The Mibbo MTR960W from Conical Technologies is a high-powered, compact and reliable industrial power supply. It delivers a solid 960 watts of output power at 24 or 48 V DC, depending on system needs, and is reliable and cost-effective.
What stands out is its wide input range. It handles 3-phase AC input from 340 to 550 volts and can run on 2-phase if needed, making it ideal for locations with varying power conditions. The MTR960W’s efficiency is also impressive, reaching up to 94,5%, which results in less energy loss as heat and ensures more stable performance over time.
Despite its powerful capabilities, the unit remains cool without any fans, using natural convection to operate quietly and reliably. Thanks to the absence of moving parts, it requires less maintenance. Safety and reliability are priorities for the MTR960W, which includes full protection against overloads, short circuits, overvoltage, and overheating. Additionally, it limits the constant current during startup to safeguard your connected equipment.
When more than 960 W is needed, the MTR960W is designed for parallel operation. It can be connected in parallel with up to four units for a combined output of nearly 4 kilowatts. A DC OK relay contact is also available for remote status monitoring, making it suitable for system integration with PLCs.
It is designed for DIN rail mounting, so installation is straightforward in most industrial control cabinets. Whether you’re working on factory automation, semiconductor equipment or general industrial controls, this power supply is built to handle demanding environments.
Overall, the MTR960W delivers robust performance in a small, efficient package, with a 3-year warranty backing it up. It is a reliable choice when your system cannot afford to compromise on power.
Read more...Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
In industrial automation and control systems, uninterrupted power isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. The Mibbo M3DN Series Redundant Module steps in as the perfect solution when you need reliable 24 V DC power without the risk of single-point failure
Read more...Integration of power and energy management with industrial Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Water and power management form the backbone of society and the country’s industrial landscape. With infrastructure challenges, stricter environmental regulations and the need for greater operational efficiency, water and wastewater operators need to optimise their systems. This is where the integration of power and energy management and industrial automation can alleviate some of these operational challenges.
Read more...Software for designing high-tech
Electrical Power & Protection
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Arc Boat Company (Arc), a startup on a mission to electrify the marine industry, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to design and manufacture their high-performance, fully electric boats.
Read more...Turnkey junction box solutions for electrical professionals
Electrical Power & Protection
The ability to source high-quality junction boxes that are prefitted with terminals without delay is a significant advantage for electrical professionals. A range of prefitted junction boxes from Pratley offers a practical, time-saving, and high-quality solution designed for convenience and efficiency.
Read more...Signal isolators from Mibbo Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
If you’ve ever faced the challenge of signal interference, grounding loops or noise in your control systems, the Mibbo QT2C Series solves these problems.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.