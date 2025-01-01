Rugged, industrial-Grade DIN rail

The Mibbo MTR960W from Conical Technologies is a high-powered, compact and reliable industrial power supply. It delivers a solid 960 watts of output power at 24 or 48 V DC, depending on system needs, and is reliable and cost-effective.

What stands out is its wide input range. It handles 3-phase AC input from 340 to 550 volts and can run on 2-phase if needed, making it ideal for locations with varying power conditions. The MTR960W’s efficiency is also impressive, reaching up to 94,5%, which results in less energy loss as heat and ensures more stable performance over time.

Despite its powerful capabilities, the unit remains cool without any fans, using natural convection to operate quietly and reliably. Thanks to the absence of moving parts, it requires less maintenance. Safety and reliability are priorities for the MTR960W, which includes full protection against overloads, short circuits, overvoltage, and overheating. Additionally, it limits the constant current during startup to safeguard your connected equipment.

When more than 960 W is needed, the MTR960W is designed for parallel operation. It can be connected in parallel with up to four units for a combined output of nearly 4 kilowatts. A DC OK relay contact is also available for remote status monitoring, making it suitable for system integration with PLCs.

It is designed for DIN rail mounting, so installation is straightforward in most industrial control cabinets. Whether you’re working on factory automation, semiconductor equipment or general industrial controls, this power supply is built to handle demanding environments.

Overall, the MTR960W delivers robust performance in a small, efficient package, with a 3-year warranty backing it up. It is a reliable choice when your system cannot afford to compromise on power.

