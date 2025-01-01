Electronic manometer with LED display

The new generation of PG type manometers are equipped with IO-Link and modern display units. Illuminated LED markings provide a quick overview of the current measured value. In addition to the various setting options for the display unit, IO-Link offers other advantages such as easy commissioning, quick sensor replacement and remote access options.
ifm has further developed its tried-and-tested generation of type PG pressure sensors with analogue displays by focusing on digitalising the sensors and expanding visualisation options. The redesigned display unit now offers a quick overview of the previously defined measuring ranges and limit values through a ring of coloured LEDs. Instead of manually applying markings to the display housing, the minimum, middle and maximum ranges can now be visualised using different coloured LEDs. Thanks to IO-Link, the desired measuring ranges can be defined quickly and easily and adapted to each application. The bright LEDs enable the user to see from a distance whether the pointer is in the green area or already close to the limit.
Process values and additional information are continuously transmitted using IO-Link technology. Because data is transmitted in a purely digital form based on a 24 V signal it is conversion and loss free. The PG pressure sensors boast a measuring range from -1 to 400 bar. As with previous models in the PG product family, the sensors are equipped with a robust ceramic measuring cell. For maximum safety in critical applications, the measuring cell has a diagnostic function that displays the cell’s status.
The electronic manometers are used in the food industry and other industrial environments. To meet the prevailing requirements, two device variants were developed with differing approvals and technical properties. For example, the device variant for food applications is permanently temperature-resistant up to 150°C and will compensate for the dynamic temperature jumps that can occur in cleaning cycles.
The sensors are supplied with different connection variants. For example, the sensors can be easily and safely mounted in containers or pipes using an Aseptoflex Vario connection.
Maximum display performance in the smallest of spaces
SCADA/HMI
Whenever efficient communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of the ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. This is a programmable, high-performance HMI display designed for mobile machines and installations.
Vibration monitoring in three axes
Sensors & Transducers
Machine vibrations are important indicators when it comes to assessing the current condition of a machine. ifm’s new and smart IO-Link vibration sensor helps to implement a simple and scalable condition monitoring approach using but a single device.
Easy parameter setting of vision sensors
Sensors & Transducers
Contour verification and object inspection are two of the most important functionalities in industrial imaging. With the new O2D5xx series, ifm now offers a solution that perfectly masters both functionalities
LED strips for illumination and signalling
Electrical Power & Protection
The innovative machine light from ifm offers ideal and efficient illumination. It combines compliance with the strict requirements of the Ecodesign Directive, with exceptional robustness and versatile application options.
Display systems for mobile machines
SCADA/HMI
The new 11 cm ecomatDisplay from ifm features 16,7 million colours, a high-resolution display with optical bonding and a powerful processor, all packed into a compact, robust housing.
Keeping an eye on oil consumption with moneo
IT in Manufacturing
Manufacturing companies in the metal industry need oils and other fluids that are consumed by their machines. To make this consumption transparent and to establish a link to the ERP system, Arnold Umformtechnik relies on the IIoT platform, moneo, in combination with the SAP-based software solution Shop Floor Integration (SFI) – both from ifm.
Magnetic-inductive flow sensor
Flow Measurement & Control
The SMF magnetic-inductive flow sensor revolutionises liquid and creamy flow measurement. With IO-Link, it enables digital data transmission, eliminating blind spots in production.
