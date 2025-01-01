Electronic manometer with LED display

The new generation of PG type manometers are equipped with IO-Link and modern display units. Illuminated LED markings provide a quick overview of the current measured value. In addition to the various setting options for the display unit, IO-Link offers other advantages such as easy commissioning, quick sensor replacement and remote access options.

ifm has further developed its tried-and-tested generation of type PG pressure sensors with analogue displays by focusing on digitalising the sensors and expanding visualisation options. The redesigned display unit now offers a quick overview of the previously defined measuring ranges and limit values through a ring of coloured LEDs. Instead of manually applying markings to the display housing, the minimum, middle and maximum ranges can now be visualised using different coloured LEDs. Thanks to IO-Link, the desired measuring ranges can be defined quickly and easily and adapted to each application. The bright LEDs enable the user to see from a distance whether the pointer is in the green area or already close to the limit.

Process values and additional information are continuously transmitted using IO-Link technology. Because data is transmitted in a purely digital form based on a 24 V signal it is conversion and loss free. The PG pressure sensors boast a measuring range from -1 to 400 bar. As with previous models in the PG product family, the sensors are equipped with a robust ceramic measuring cell. For maximum safety in critical applications, the measuring cell has a diagnostic function that displays the cell’s status.

The electronic manometers are used in the food industry and other industrial environments. To meet the prevailing requirements, two device variants were developed with differing approvals and technical properties. For example, the device variant for food applications is permanently temperature-resistant up to 150°C and will compensate for the dynamic temperature jumps that can occur in cleaning cycles.

The sensors are supplied with different connection variants. For example, the sensors can be easily and safely mounted in containers or pipes using an Aseptoflex Vario connection.

