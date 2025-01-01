Signal isolators from Mibbo

If you’ve ever faced the challenge of signal interference, grounding loops or noise in your control systems, the Mibbo QT2C Series solves these problems. Let’s look at why it’s becoming a go-to in industrial setups.

Firstly, these isolators are incredibly flexible. They support a combination of input and output signals, so whether you’re working with current loops or voltage levels, the QT2C has application. You can choose from configurations like single-input/single-output, single-input/dual-output, or even dual-input/dual-output, depending on what your system needs.

A standout feature is the galvanic 3-way isolation. This means the input, output and power lines are all electrically isolated from each other with no shared ground and no stray currents. This dramatically reduces the risk of ground loops and interference. This kind of isolation is essential when running sensors, transmitters and controllers in rugged environments.

The QT2C units come with plug-in terminals and support hot-plug operations. You can insert or remove one without shutting down the cabinet – ideal for maintenance or upgrades in live systems.

They have application in most industrial control scenarios. These include factory automation, process control, PLC/DCS loops and the energy sector. Whenever you need clean and reliable signals, these isolators ensure that your downstream logic (PLCs, DCS, data loggers) is reading exactly what it’s supposed to and nothing more.

Other advantages include cleaner signals, fewer false alarms, longer life for control equipment and easier troubleshooting. In fact, deploying galvanic isolation often means the difference between a stable process and one plagued by intermittent faults.

In short, the Mibbo QT2C Series offers flexibility, robust isolation and maintenance-friendly features, all packaged in a rugged, DIN-rail format. It’s a smart choice for engineers who want dependable signal integrity without fuss.

