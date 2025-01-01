Signal isolators from Mibbo

If you’ve ever faced the challenge of signal interference, grounding loops or noise in your control systems, the Mibbo QT2C Series solves these problems. Let’s look at why it’s becoming a go-to in industrial setups.
Firstly, these isolators are incredibly flexible. They support a combination of input and output signals, so whether you’re working with current loops or voltage levels, the QT2C has application. You can choose from configurations like single-input/single-output, single-input/dual-output, or even dual-input/dual-output, depending on what your system needs.
A standout feature is the galvanic 3-way isolation. This means the input, output and power lines are all electrically isolated from each other with no shared ground and no stray currents. This dramatically reduces the risk of ground loops and interference. This kind of isolation is essential when running sensors, transmitters and controllers in rugged environments.
The QT2C units come with plug-in terminals and support hot-plug operations. You can insert or remove one without shutting down the cabinet – ideal for maintenance or upgrades in live systems.
They have application in most industrial control scenarios. These include factory automation, process control, PLC/DCS loops and the energy sector. Whenever you need clean and reliable signals, these isolators ensure that your downstream logic (PLCs, DCS, data loggers) is reading exactly what it’s supposed to and nothing more.
Other advantages include cleaner signals, fewer false alarms, longer life for control equipment and easier troubleshooting. In fact, deploying galvanic isolation often means the difference between a stable process and one plagued by intermittent faults.
In short, the Mibbo QT2C Series offers flexibility, robust isolation and maintenance-friendly features, all packaged in a rugged, DIN-rail format. It’s a smart choice for engineers who want dependable signal integrity without fuss.
Read more...Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
In industrial automation and control systems, uninterrupted power isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. The Mibbo M3DN Series Redundant Module steps in as the perfect solution when you need reliable 24 V DC power without the risk of single-point failure
Read more...Rugged, industrial-Grade DIN rail Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
The Mibbo MTR960W from Conical Technologies is a high-powered, compact and reliable industrial power supply. It delivers a solid 960 watts of output power at 24 or 48?V DC, and is reliable and cost-effective.
Read more...Integration of power and energy management with industrial Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Water and power management form the backbone of society and the country’s industrial landscape. With infrastructure challenges, stricter environmental regulations and the need for greater operational efficiency, water and wastewater operators need to optimise their systems. This is where the integration of power and energy management and industrial automation can alleviate some of these operational challenges.
Read more...Software for designing high-tech
Electrical Power & Protection
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Arc Boat Company (Arc), a startup on a mission to electrify the marine industry, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to design and manufacture their high-performance, fully electric boats.
Read more...Turnkey junction box solutions for electrical professionals
Electrical Power & Protection
The ability to source high-quality junction boxes that are prefitted with terminals without delay is a significant advantage for electrical professionals. A range of prefitted junction boxes from Pratley offers a practical, time-saving, and high-quality solution designed for convenience and efficiency.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.