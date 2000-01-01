Siemens democratises AI-driven PCB design for small and medium electronics teams

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and medium sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.

Built on Siemens’ Xpedition technology, these new offerings combine intuitive user experiences, integrated cloud collaboration and AI-driven automation to empower small teams and independent engineers with the same professional-grade capabilities trusted by the world’s most advanced electronics companies, at a fraction of the cost.

“Today’s launch marks a major milestone in our strategy to democratise access to high-performance PCB design and bring the transformative power of AI to the PCB design workflow,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of Siemens EDA. “With PADS Pro Essentials and Xpedition Standard, we’re delivering scalable solutions that help smaller teams move faster, work smarter and design with confidence, without sacrificing quality or budget.”

PADS Pro Essentials delivers a streamlined, cloud-connected design environment built on Siemens’ proven Xpedition technology at an entry-level price. Tailored for independent engineers and startups, it includes schematic capture, layout and a seamless design experience that lowers barriers to professional-grade PCB design tools. The Essentials tier also introduces an integrated, co-branded front-end powered by CELUS, allowing engineers to design using intelligent functional blocks with AI-assisted schematic and BOM generation.

Xpedition Standard is built for growing teams that need a balance of cost efficiency and advanced capabilities. It adds powerful features like design reuse, variant management, advanced routing automation, native 3D layout and deeper collaboration across mechanical, manufacturing and supply chain stakeholders. Teams can further extend capabilities using token-based options which provide on-demand access to more advanced capabilities such as fully integrated pre- and post-layout signal integrity analysis powered by Siemens’ Hyperlynx software for PCB analysis and rigid-flex design, without requiring a full tier upgrade.

“We took a close look at Xpedition Standard and were genuinely impressed,” said Shrouk El-Attar, founder of Shrouk El-Attar consultancy. “Siemens has clearly reimagined the experience. It’s intuitive, modern and far more connected and integrated than we expected. From day one, it felt like a tool built for the way we actually work. I can get real design work done without fighting the software.”

As part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, both new offerings are part of the Xpedition family and are designed to grow with engineers, from individual users to global enterprises. The unified user experience, design libraries and cloud-based collaboration infrastructure provide a seamless upgrade path as team and project requirements evolve.

