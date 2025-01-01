Maximum display performance in the smallest of spaces

Whenever efficient communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of the ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction:

16,7 million colours, high-resolution display and good readability even at extreme angles or in extreme lighting conditions ensure clear information exchange in any situation. Versions with RGB keypad or capacitive touch screen are available for easy operation in any situation.

Numerous connection options and a wide range of supported communication protocols allow for simple and extensive integration of the ecomatDisplay into the machine. CODESYS 3.5 and the comprehensive ifm library of software modules enable convenient visualisation of the information. The Linux based operating system can also be used for customisation, such as visualisation via QT.

The powerful DualCore processor and the

1 GB DDR4 RAM ensure reliable processing of all data and control commands. For all these technical feats, the compact HMI requires less than ten watts of power.

The robust housing, already known from other ecomatDisplays provides the device with maximum protection against external influences, making it ideally suited for use in extreme working environments.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





