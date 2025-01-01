Editor's Choice
Siemens’ PAVE360 to support new Arm Zena Compute Subsystems

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens Digital Industries Software is expanding its longstanding relationship with Arm and adding support for the newly launched Arm Zena Compute Subsystems (CSS) in its PAVE360 software, designed for software-defined vehicles (SDV). Zena CSS, Arm’s first-generation CSS for automotive, is a pre-integrated and validated compute subsystem optimised for performance, power and area, designed to accelerate development for the AI-defined vehicle.

As the automotive industry enters a new phase of SDVs where intelligent, AI-defined functionality provides an opportunity for greater vehicle differentiation, a new development methodology and mindset is required. “The era of AI-defined vehicles is an opportunity to bring new in-vehicle experiences to life, but it will require a much faster speed of development and deployment,” said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of automotive products and software solutions for the Automotive Line of Business at Arm. “With the help of virtual platform solutions like PAVE360 from Siemens, Arm is enabling our partners to begin software development on Zena CSS before physical silicon is available, significantly reducing development time for new software solutions.”

“Our work with Arm demonstrates that it’s no longer enough that vehicle development is software defined – the process now needs to be systems aware, with the full vehicle system developed in parallel to help ensure that the entire system meets requirements and will require continuous verification,” said David Fritz, vice president of hybrid and virtual systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens is in a unique position to support this new approach as we enable customers to develop multi-domain digital twins across electronics, hardware and application development for validation and integration. This encompasses the whole System-on-a-Chip (SoC), electronics/electrical system and vehicle development flow.”

Customers can now use Siemens’ PAVE360 to develop software for Zena CSS before silicon availability. Within the SOAFEE community, the virtual prototyping environment will become a key technology to enable SOAFEE Blueprints. They can then functionally validate software in-system and accurately model SoC algorithms and hardware/software interaction, helping to mitigate the inevitable challenges posed by software-defined and systems-aware vehicle development.

PAVE360, as part of Siemens’ SDV framework, brings together the Innexis software environment; Veloce hardware-assisted verification and validation system; Teamcenter software for Product Lifecycle; Polarion for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM); and Simcenter Prescan and Simcenter Amesim software for simulation. These provide a more integrated approach to software-defined development.

The initial support for Zena CSS, based on Innexis Architecture Native Acceleration (ANA), is now available from Siemens as part of PAVE360. Automotive customers can start developing software today and continue through the PAVE360 digital twin flow, seamlessly transitioning to accurate performance and power analysis using Innexis Developer Pro. In parallel, PAVE360 enables requirements and verification to be linked together, providing a digital twin that is systems aware and mitigating the inevitable system integration storm experienced by vehicle developers today.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za




