Control solution for highly dynamic.
July 2025
Motion Control & Drives
With DrillOptimizer, motion control specialist, Aerotech, is expanding its Automation1-iSMC control solution with a powerful feature for highly dynamic laser drilling with galvo scanners. The programme, which has been specially developed for drilling large quantities of vias, noticeably reduces cycle times when drilling several million holes, while at the same time ensuring consistently high processing quality. DrillOptimizer is part of the AeroScriptPlus library and is available both as a user-friendly interface in Automation1 Studio and as a .NET DLL which enables seamless integration into existing machine HMIs. “The optimisation of point-to-point movements for complex drilling patterns has long been a bottleneck. DrillOptimizer automates these steps, reduces process time and ensures maximum precision,” explains Bryan Germann, product manager at Aerotech.
Intelligent motion logic for demanding drilling applications
DrillOptimizer is part of the AeroScriptPlus functionality and uses a two-stage optimisation approach that takes into account both path planning and movement parameters:
• Optimisation of motion sequences: DrillOptimizer calculates the shortest path through the entire drilling pattern within a single field of view (FOV) or in combination with a servo table system for an infinite field of view (IFOV). This saves travel time and increases the overall throughput.
• Optimisation of steps and settling: Individually suitable control parameters are determined for each specific step distance – without the galvo scanner leaving the predefined settling window. As soon as the scanner is in the so-called settling window, the laser can be triggered without delay. This eliminates unnecessary downtimes between drillings.
Technical advantages at a glance
• Shorter cycle times thanks to intelligent path and movement optimisation.
• Maximum utilisation of galvo hardware performance with consistent precision.
• No delay in laser triggering, thanks to dynamic parameter adjustment.
• Support for large quantities with minimal setup effort.
• User-friendly integration via Automation1 Studio or .NET DLL.
• Compatibility with the AGV-HPO and
AGV-XPO galvo heads from Aerotech.
Partner for demanding laser processes
DrillOptimizer is aimed at equipment manufacturers who realise laser drilling processes with maximum efficiency and precision, for example in PCB production, micro material processing or semiconductor technology. Aerotech has been developing high-precision motion control systems for applications in laser material processing, medical technology and is recognised worldwide as a specialist for sophisticated motion control applications.
For more information contact Aerotech, +44 1256 855 055, [email protected], www.aerotech.com
Further reading:
Innomotics electrifies major mining operation in Chile
Motion Control & Drives
Innomotics has been awarded a major electrification project to support an important mining operation in northern Chile.
Read more...
Power meets precision
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive technology specialist, maxon is presenting the second generation of its compact mid-motor for e-bikes, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S. This new system delivers a high torque of 90 Nm with a motor weight of two kilograms.
Read more...
Referro Systems expands local market
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems has achieved notable growth since introducing Advanced Micro Controls (AMCI) products into the African market.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE energy audits help farmers drive down irrigation costs
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE is expanding its support to South Africa’s agricultural sector by leveraging its world class expertise in energy audits for drive systems, helping farmers unlock cost savings and improve operational efficiencies in irrigation applications.
Read more...
Smart automated lubrication
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
A leading customer of SKF in Tunisia’s paper and pulp industry was facing significant challenges with the manual lubrication of its paper machine. SKF had the solution.
Read more...
Driving heavy equipment industry
Motion Control & Drives
Cimolai Technology, a leader in the design, production and installation of lifting and handling equipment, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. This move aims to deliver innovative, reliable and custom-made solutions to meet the most demanding technical specifications across sectors such as shipyards, infrastructure and heavy industry.
Read more...
Actuators for automated fully
Motion Control & Drives
Rotork supplies actuators for an automated next generation fully electrified offshore gas platform
Read more...
AG Lubricants partners with
Motion Control & Drives
AG Lubricants has partnered with a major player in the South African steel industry to supply high-performance Mobil lubricants, Quaker Houghton industrial fluids and value-added technical services.
Read more...
Smart features increase crane safety
Motion Control & Drives
The newly launched Konecranes S series hoist offers a large bouquet of smart features which not only increase lifting device safety but also deliver a higher level of operator protection.
Read more...
Compact, powerful hexapod for high-precision applications
Motion Control & Drives
With the HEX150-125HL, Aerotech is launching the latest generation of its hexapod technology. The compact six-axis positioner combines precise movements with high load capacity and simple integration.
Read more...