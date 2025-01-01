Editor's Choice
Scale your operations control as you need

July 2025 SCADA/HMI

By Rashesh Mody, executive vice president, Business Strategy and Realisation, AVEVA.

Modern industrial operations, from a single machine to enterprise-wide systems, demand software which adapts to the task at hand while boosting efficiency, Imagine you’re overseeing a production site. Maybe it’s just one line, or perhaps it’s hundreds of machines across multiple facilities. Your goal is the same in each case: keep operations running optimally. In reality, it’s often more complicated – whether that’s down to ill-matched software, machines that don’t talk to each other or systems that weren’t built to grow as you do.

For decades, control software has been chosen primarily based on project size. Small installations got one type of tool, while bigger enterprises got more complex solutions. This seemed like a reasonable approach – until companies came up against a barrage of compatibility, scalability and cost issues. Today, that old model no longer fits the purpose. Every operation, no matter the size, needs flexibility, real-time visibility and the ability to evolve with the times. Whether you’re a shop floor operator, maintenance technician, engineer or company director, the need for unified, scalable control is paramount. The good news is it’s now possible to implement one software suite that adapts to your needs, while putting powerful tools in everyone’s hands.


Rashesh Mody, executive vice president, Business Strategy and Realisation, AVEVA.

One software suite for all

Today organisations need to go beyond basic HMI or scada to achieve full-scale visibility and control. What does this look like? It can mean implementing integrated components such as historian databases, alarm management, reporting, analytics, workforce collaboration and cloud connectivity. These technologies can work together to support daily workflows and long-term growth.

It’s also important to select an industrial software platform purpose built to support all stakeholders. By implementing a consistent architecture and development environment, teams can avoid the inefficiencies and risks of juggling multiple systems and vendors.

Clear licensing for scalable growth

Traditional licensing based on tag counts or server limits often makes planning difficult and scaling expensive. Conversely, modern platforms can offer flexible user-based or subscription models that align with real-world usage and budgeting needs. This kind of licensing allows users to scale applications up or down without rework. For example:

• Edge is ideal for frontline teams needing local HMI and IIoT connectivity for individual machines or production lines.

• Supervisory is perfect for centralised scada across multiple sites, promoting visibility and standardisation across departments. As systems expand, licensing can adapt, preserving past development efforts while enabling new functionality.

Flexible, easy deployment is the new standard

Deployment should be as flexible as the software itself. Whether running at the edge, in the control room, on mobile devices, in the cloud, or all of the above, modern software should support any combination without added complexity. A check box approach to deployment, as opposed to a drawn-out configuration process, lets teams choose what’s best for their specific environment. With vendor-hosted cloud options users benefit from simplified updates, enhanced security, and reduced maintenance burden. Integration with broader business systems like ERP or MES ensures that data flows smoothly throughout the organisation bridging the gap between operations and enterprise systems.

Richer visualisation for smarter operations

While traditional HMI/scada capabilities such as trends and graphics remain important, they’re now considered standard. The real value lies in the data and what teams can do with it. Modern platforms enable access to analytics, machine learning and generative AI (GenAI) tools that provide predictive insights, identify inefficiencies and recommend actions. These features let users reduce downtime, optimise performance and make informed decisions fast.

With features such as self-service visualisation tools and pre-configured dashboards, even non-technical users can intuitively interact with complex data.

They can leverage animations to visualise complex interactions holistically and incorporate a combination of AI and analytics in their applications, enabling them to reduce production costs, predict potential equipment failure and rapidly locate any information within their systems within seconds. A proven operations control software suite enables users to rapidly prototype, test and iterate before scaling to production.

GenAI assistance and workforce empowerment

Emerging technologies like GenAI can transform the way your teams interact with software. Smart assistants can guide users through development tasks, provide training and simplify access to documentation, all within the same platform. This kind of built-in intelligence accelerates project development, supports knowledge transfer and enables workers of all skill levels to contribute effectively. Instead of relying on custom-built tools or scattered documentation, teams benefit from a centralised system that encourages collaboration, continuous learning and quick troubleshooting.

Scalable solutions for all-size businesses

Large enterprises were once the only organisations equipped to implement complex control systems. But, with today’s streamlined software suites businesses of all sizes can now access enterprise-grade tools. OEMs, system integrators and end users no longer need to pick and choose based on size and can invest in a platform that grows with them. This means businesses can start small and scale confidently, all while maintaining a single, unified environment.

Operational control for transformative benefits

With a scalable, AI-ready operations control suite, any organisation can now gain full control over its processes, no matter how complex or simple and move confidently toward smarter, more connected operations.

For more information contact AVEVA, +971 4 454 0777, [email protected], www.aveva.com/




