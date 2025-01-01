Editor's Choice
Electrical Power & Protection



Integration of power and energy management with industrial

July 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Water and power management form the backbone of society and the country’s industrial landscape. With infrastructure challenges, stricter environmental regulations and the need for greater operational efficiency, water and wastewater (WWW) operators are urgently looking for ways to optimise their systems. This is where the integration of power and energy management and industrial automation can alleviate some of the WWW operational challenges.

Power systems

When focusing on water infrastructure, operators tend to focus on the operational aspects of water production and distribution. However, power systems play a critical role. Switchgear, transformers and other power management components form the backbone of a reliable water infrastructure.


Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

“Integrating these elements effectively with software solutions boosts both efficiency and sustainability,” explains Caroline Baptista, segment solutions leader for Anglophone Africa in the Power Systems Division at Schneider Electric. “Collaboration between industrial automation and power systems divisions contributes to enhanced water infrastructure operations. For example, by connecting field assets with predictive monitoring tools, businesses can address challenges such as energy efficiency, equipment failures and operational downtime.”

“Today, there are three main aspects of water and power management which operators must consider: health and safety, cost management and stakeholder engagement,” adds Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric. “When looking at health and safety, operators must ensure that the right switchgear and electrical systems are in place. A reliable power system mitigates the risks associated with failures, including electrical hazards and operational disruptions. Water production is a resource-intensive process and energy consumption plays a significant role in overall costs. WWW operators must carefully assess their cost per litre of water produced by selecting the right power products, software solutions and asset management strategies.”


Peter Marumong, cluster WWW segment lead, Schneider Electric.

Sensors in power monitoring and optimisation

Connectivity and the subsequent implementation of sensors plays a vital foundational role in the management of water and power. “The integration of sensors, including thermal, temperature and moisture sensors, provides real-time data that enables predictive maintenance,” says Peter Marumong, cluster WWW segment lead. “For example, leak detection allows operators to identify leaks immediately and teams to take corrective action, reducing water loss and the associated costs. Furthermore, temperature and moisture monitoring prevent failures due to environmental conditions which could affect switchgear and other power systems.” Lastly, notes Marumong, there is holistic performance management, which combines asset performance and data with industrial automation tools to improve overall production efficiency.

Implementing energy management

Energy, another scarce commodity, is also a challenge faced by the water industry. Operators must therefore continuously measure and optimise energy use to remain competitive. Energy optimisation strategies can go a long way in optimising and management energy:

Strategic meter placement: Positioning energy meters in key locations within water plants to collect accurate consumption data.

Monitoring and analytics: Leveraging software solutions to analyse energy usage and detect inefficiencies.

Process optimisation: Implementing automated controls to enhance energy efficiency in water treatment and distribution.

Renewable energy integration: Exploring alternative energy sources such as solar and wind to reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

“There’s no doubt that collaboration between power system, automation and field services teams is vital when addressing the WWW industry’s power management requirements; and at the heart of this management is smart connectivity, analytics and sustainable practices,” concludes Baptista.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


