Referro Systems expands local market

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Referro Systems, a leading sales and distribution company specialising in industrial electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, has achieved notable growth since introducing Advanced Micro Controls (AMCI) products into the African market. This strategic partnership brings world-class automation solutions closer to home, empowering manufacturing, mining and industrial automation sectors with enhanced performance, efficiency and reliability.

The introduction of these solutions is already delivering measurable value across sectors. “AMCI’s automation technologies help eliminate manual errors, improve consistency and increase output,” says Adrian van Wyk, managing director at Referro Systems. “By optimising production workflows, organisations are not only reducing operational costs but also minimising downtime and maintenance, which translates to improved overall efficiency,” he adds.

AMCI, a renowned USA-based manufacturer and global supplier, offers a comprehensive portfolio of motion control and automation products. Through this collaboration, local industries now benefit from access to high-quality, precision-engineered solutions that streamlines operations and boosts productivity.

At the heart of their offering is a commitment to seamless integration and long-term reliability. AMCI’s stepper and servo motion control products come with optional network connectivity and are designed to fit effortlessly into existing PLC-based systems, enhancing capabilities and ensuring years of dependable service.


Adrian van Wyk, managing director at Referro Systems.

Backed by over two decades of success in developing industrial control solutions, AMCI’s portfolio extends the functionality of standard PLCs, which often require specialised features not included out of the box, and to bridge this gap, the product range includes a robust selection of specialty I/O modules. These enhance PLC controllers with advanced capabilities such as position sensing, motion control, stamping press automation and packaging solutions – making them ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. Compatibility with control platforms such as Allen-Bradley and Siemens ensures flexible, powerful upgrades to existing control systems.

In addition, the range features sensor interface products for both linear and rotary applications, designed for optimal performance and ease of use. AMCI’s lineup of rotary sensors includes heavy-duty rotary shaft models like the NR-Series networked encoders and DuraCoder rugged encoders, each engineered with durability and reliability in mind.

For absolute position sensing in harsh environments, AMCI also offers the industry’s most extensive collection of resolver transducers, including single-turn, multi-turn and redundant versions. These specialised sensors are purpose-built to withstand extreme conditions where conventional encoders may not survive.

With branches located in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, Referro Systems ensures prompt and reliable access to AMCI products throughout Africa.

“Our dedicated technical team offers full support across the project lifecycle- from product selection and installation to configuration and ongoing operation,” Van Wyk notes. “This hands-on service ensures that customers get the most from every AMCI solution. The partnership reflects Referro Systems’ ongoing commitment to empowering African industry with the very best in automation technology – delivered with local expertise and support.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, [email protected], www.referro.co.za




