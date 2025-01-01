Driving heavy equipment industry

July 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Cimolai Technology, a leader in the design, production and installation of lifting and handling equipment, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. This move aims to deliver innovative, reliable and custom-made solutions to meet the most demanding technical specifications across sectors such as shipyards, infrastructure and heavy industry.

“Siemens’ Designcenter NX software allows our designers to represent our highly complex, large-scale products flexibly, providing immediate access to specific details and enabling the identification and comparison of potential issues. We describe Designcenter NX as immediate, easy and accessible,” said Giovanni Sabbini, technical manager at Cimolai Technology.

Cimolai Technology needed a way to manage large-scale assemblies more efficiently and improve collaboration between engineering and production teams. The company worked with Siemens’ sales partner, ATS Global to implement Siemens Xcelerator to connect engineering and manufacturing, including product lifecycle management (PLM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration.

A recent aerospace project highlighted the need for practical management of highly complex and sensitive data. With the selection of Siemens’ Teamcenter software for PLM, Cimolai Technology has better managed the development of the self-propelled transporter FBT 300. This system is designed for the horizontal integration of the first stage of the Ariane 6 and VegaC solid rocket motors. “The FBT 300 is a massive machine that undergoes high forces and requires precise positioning and movement. Siemens’ software enabled us to develop the design and anticipate challenges during the installation phase,” added Sabbini.

Staying one step ahead with Siemens Xcelerator

“We need to be more tailor-made, more specialised and stay one step ahead. Adopting Siemens Xcelerator is an important decision for our teams,” said Roberto Cimolai, CEO of Cimolai Technology. “Siemens Xcelerator helps us manage the daily complexities of our industry, delivering sophisticated machines to our customers and handling highly sensitive data. Our goal is to improve collaboration between engineers, designers, production and installation, driving innovation for our customers.”

“Cimolai Technology’s adoption of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the heavy equipment industry,” said Franco Megali, vice president and CEO for Italy, Israel and Greece at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are proud to support Cimolai Technology in their journey to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their customers.”

“When you’re dealing with machinery this complex, the right digital tools make all the difference; but it’s not just about the software, it’s also important to get the processes right,” said Mauro Barra, managing director at ATS Italy. “We worked closely with Cimolai Technology to make sure they got the most out of Siemens’ technology, helping them boost efficiency and innovation. This is just the start of our journey together and we’re excited to see where it leads.” Cimolai Technology is a global leader in the design and manufacture of heavy lifting equipment, providing tailored solutions for shipyards, construction and industrial applications.

YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHb_WlEXZH8

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za





