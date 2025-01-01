Actuators for automated fully
July 2025
Motion Control & Drives
Rotork supplies actuators for an automated next generation fully electrified offshore gas platform. The company has supplied over 200 actuators to ONE-Dyas for the N05-A upstream gas processing platform, located in the Dutch North Sea. The Skilmatic SI intelligent self-contained electro-hydraulic actuators, IQT3 Pro intelligent part-turn electric actuators and CVA continuous unrestricted modulating actuators will support the electrification and automation of the platform.
HSM Offshore was contracted by Dutch exploration and production company, ONE-Dyas to build N05-A, which will turn upstream wet natural gas into dry natural gas for pipeline export. The next generation platform is expected to reach near-zero operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and will be the North Sea’s first fully electrified gas production platform.
Electrification is central to ONE-Dyas’ near-zero strategy, with power primarily supplied by a nearby German offshore wind farm, Riffgat. Reduced maintenance visits and limited unplanned helicopter flights also form part of the near-zero initiative. The platform will be fully automated and normally unmanned with all plant equipment controlled autonomously. Reliability is also key to reducing unplanned visits to the platform and digital solutions further support the reliability and availability of the assets.
The energy efficiency of Rotork’s actuators will further support the near-zero emissions target. Electric actuators only consume power when in operation, unlike pneumatic actuators and controls, which need a constant supply of either gas or locally produced compressed air. Rotork performed a factory fit of the Skilmatic SIs with free issued valves for the N05-A project, which were fitted and calibrated at Rotork’s Rotterdam Service Centre and then shipped to the HSM Offshore yard.
For more information contact Sarah Kellett, Rotork, +44 1225 733492, [email protected], www.rotork.com
Further reading:
Innomotics electrifies major mining operation in Chile
Motion Control & Drives
Innomotics has been awarded a major electrification project to support an important mining operation in northern Chile.
Read more...
Power meets precision
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive technology specialist, maxon is presenting the second generation of its compact mid-motor for e-bikes, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S. This new system delivers a high torque of 90 Nm with a motor weight of two kilograms.
Read more...
Referro Systems expands local market
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems has achieved notable growth since introducing Advanced Micro Controls (AMCI) products into the African market.
Read more...
Control solution for highly dynamic.
Motion Control & Drives
The motion control specialist, Aerotech is expanding its Auto-mation1-iSMC control solution with a powerful feature for highly dynamic laser drilling with galvo scanners.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE energy audits help farmers drive down irrigation costs
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE is expanding its support to South Africa’s agricultural sector by leveraging its world class expertise in energy audits for drive systems, helping farmers unlock cost savings and improve operational efficiencies in irrigation applications.
Read more...
Smart automated lubrication
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
A leading customer of SKF in Tunisia’s paper and pulp industry was facing significant challenges with the manual lubrication of its paper machine. SKF had the solution.
Read more...
Driving heavy equipment industry
Motion Control & Drives
Cimolai Technology, a leader in the design, production and installation of lifting and handling equipment, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. This move aims to deliver innovative, reliable and custom-made solutions to meet the most demanding technical specifications across sectors such as shipyards, infrastructure and heavy industry.
Read more...
AG Lubricants partners with
Motion Control & Drives
AG Lubricants has partnered with a major player in the South African steel industry to supply high-performance Mobil lubricants, Quaker Houghton industrial fluids and value-added technical services.
Read more...
Smart features increase crane safety
Motion Control & Drives
The newly launched Konecranes S series hoist offers a large bouquet of smart features which not only increase lifting device safety but also deliver a higher level of operator protection.
Read more...
Compact, powerful hexapod for high-precision applications
Motion Control & Drives
With the HEX150-125HL, Aerotech is launching the latest generation of its hexapod technology. The compact six-axis positioner combines precise movements with high load capacity and simple integration.
Read more...