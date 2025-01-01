Actuators for automated fully

Rotork supplies actuators for an automated next generation fully electrified offshore gas platform. The company has supplied over 200 actuators to ONE-Dyas for the N05-A upstream gas processing platform, located in the Dutch North Sea. The Skilmatic SI intelligent self-contained electro-hydraulic actuators, IQT3 Pro intelligent part-turn electric actuators and CVA continuous unrestricted modulating actuators will support the electrification and automation of the platform.

HSM Offshore was contracted by Dutch exploration and production company, ONE-Dyas to build N05-A, which will turn upstream wet natural gas into dry natural gas for pipeline export. The next generation platform is expected to reach near-zero operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and will be the North Sea’s first fully electrified gas production platform.

Electrification is central to ONE-Dyas’ near-zero strategy, with power primarily supplied by a nearby German offshore wind farm, Riffgat. Reduced maintenance visits and limited unplanned helicopter flights also form part of the near-zero initiative. The platform will be fully automated and normally unmanned with all plant equipment controlled autonomously. Reliability is also key to reducing unplanned visits to the platform and digital solutions further support the reliability and availability of the assets.

The energy efficiency of Rotork’s actuators will further support the near-zero emissions target. Electric actuators only consume power when in operation, unlike pneumatic actuators and controls, which need a constant supply of either gas or locally produced compressed air. Rotork performed a factory fit of the Skilmatic SIs with free issued valves for the N05-A project, which were fitted and calibrated at Rotork’s Rotterdam Service Centre and then shipped to the HSM Offshore yard.

