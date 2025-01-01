Oxygen measurement in beverages

Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.

The importance of measuring oxygen in beverages

There are several key types of oxygen measurement that beverage producers need to monitor:

• Total package oxygen (TPO): The amount of oxygen present in the entire beverage package, including both the liquid and the headspace. TPO is critical for predicting shelf life and preventing oxidation.

• Dissolved oxygen (DO): The oxygen dissolved in the liquid itself. Excess DO can cause off-flavours and carbonation issues.

• Oxygen in headspace: Oxygen in the headspace of cans, bottles or other packaging types affects both the freshness and stability of the product. Monitoring these oxygen levels throughout production ensures quality and helps extend shelf life.

Preventing corrosion of can linings.

In addition to flavour and freshness, measuring TPO and DO is essential for preventing corrosion of can linings. Many beverages are packaged in aluminium or steel cans which are coated with a protective lining. Oxygen in the headspace or dissolved in the beverage can react with this lining, leading to corrosion over time. This can compromise the cans’ structural integrity, causing leaks, spoilage and unpleasant flavours. By monitoring and controlling TPO and DO levels, beverage manufacturers can prevent corrosion, maintaining both the product quality and packaging integrity.

Anton Paar’s oxygen measurement instruments

Anton Paar offers a wide range of instruments for TPO, DO and in-process dissolved oxygen measurement, tailored to meet the needs of beverage manufacturers at every stage of production.

TPO 5000: Total package oxygen measurement in the laboratory

The TPO 5000 is a laboratory instrument designed for precise measurement of TPO in bottles, cans and other containers. This instrument is ideal for quality control in packaging facilities or for R&D; in lab environments.

The TPO 5000 uses a high-precision sensor to measure oxygen concentration across both the liquid and the headspace. It’s an essential tool for monitoring oxygen levels in packaged beverages and predicting shelf life, preventing flavour degradation, and ensuring the product maintains its intended taste.

Cbox QC and Oxy QC: At-line and Lab Oxygen measurements

For flexible oxygen measurement in both at-line and laboratory settings, Anton Paar offers the Cbox QC and Oxy QC.

The Cbox QC is a portable instrument designed for quick at-line measurements. It allows manufacturers to assess oxygen levels in samples taken from production lines or packaging areas. It provides reliable results, helping producers make fast decisions on the production floor.

The Oxy QC is ideal for at-line or laboratory measurements of dissolved oxygen levels in liquid beverages like juices and carbonated drinks. With its precise sensor, it ensures consistent quality control and accurate measurements. Both instruments are compact and easy to use, and provide fast, accurate results for effective decision decision-making.

Oxy 5100: In-process dissolved oxygen measurement

For real-time, continuous oxygen monitoring during production, the Oxy 5100 is an in-process solution. This instrument provides constant measurement of dissolved oxygen or total package oxygen, allowing manufacturers to control oxygen levels during critical production steps.

The Oxy 5100 is installed directly on the production line and can measure oxygen levels during the filling or sealing process. Its robust design ensures precise readings even in challenging environments, making it ideal for applications like beer filling or beverage carbonation. With real-time monitoring, it helps manufacturers maintain product quality and reduce waste.

Why oxygen measurement matters

Proper oxygen control is essential for beverage producers for several reasons:

• Flavour and aroma stability: Oxygen leads to oxidation, causing off-flavours, especially in products like beer, wine and juices. By measuring and controlling oxygen levels, manufacturers can preserve the desired flavour profile and extend shelf life.

• Carbonation control: For carbonated beverages, maintaining optimal oxygen levels is crucial to avoid carbonation loss. Excess dissolved oxygen can result in a flat taste, diminishing the product’s mouthfeel.

• Shelf life and freshness: Oxygen degrades product quality and reduces shelf life. Monitoring TPO and DO ensures that beverages stay fresh and flavourful for longer.

• Corrosion of can linings: Oxygen inside the can or dissolved in the liquid can react with the can lining, causing corrosion and compromising the package’s integrity. This leads to leakage, spoilage and off-flavours. By accurately measuring TPO and DO, manufacturers can prevent corrosion and preserve both the product and the packaging.

• Quality assurance and compliance: Accurate oxygen measurement is vital for meeting industry standards and maintaining consumer expectations. With Anton Paar’s instruments, you can ensure that your beverages meet high-quality standards consistently.

The Anton Paar advantage

Anton Paar’s instruments are engineered for precision, reliability and ease of use. Whether you need laboratory analysis with the TPO 5000, flexible at-line measurement with the Cbox QC and Oxy QC, or continuous in-process monitoring with the Oxy 5100, our solutions provide comprehensive oxygen control throughout the production process.

By choosing Anton Paar, beverage manufacturers can safeguard the quality, freshness and integrity of their products. Our instruments help optimise production processes and reduce waste, and ensure that every batch of beverage is consistent, flavourful and safe for consumers.

For more information contact Raymond Calitz, Anton Paar, +27 78 801 9319






