Powerless is not an option

March 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power for a short period until an alternative power source can be established, or the initial power source is restored.

Legrand’s wide range of UPS systems includes the user-friendly Keor Compact unit, which is suitable for low-power, three-phase applications in offices, shops, health and educational establishments, hotels, sports facilities and public administration buildings.

Keor Compact, a three-phase online double conversion that does not require a transformer, is available in three different power ratings – 10, 15 and 20 kVA. This compact device, with a 0,22 m2 footprint, requires minimal floor space and is designed for easy installation, even in a smallest technical room. Wheels ensure effortless movement from one position to another.

The low noise Keor Compact UPS system is easy to configure and is controlled and managed via a colour touch screen with intuitive graphics and navigation windows. Parallel connection for redundant configurations ensures high levels of availability for critical applications, while internal batteries provide typical standard autonomy. Longer autonomy is easily obtained by connecting external battery cabinets. A standard feature of this unit is embedded internal backfeed protection, which means there is no need to implement external protection in the upstream panel.

Communication features comprise a standard RS232 ModBus, programmable dry contacts, an EPO and GenSet and remote monitoring panel. Optional features include a USB converter and internal SNMP solutions. Other characteristics of Legrand’s Keor Compact online three-phase double conversion VFI include power factor correction PFC (input PF>0,99) and a wide input voltage range and frequency. This system also offers dual input and cold start, as well as overload and short circuit protection and a powerful built-in charger.

An important benefit of Legrand’s modular single and three-phase units UPS systems is that the power supply is customised to exact requirements and can be modified at any time. Standard modules can be added to existing configurations to increase power or backup time.

The Legrand South Africa team offers a complete range of solutions and services throughout southern Africa, including technical pre-sales support at the project design stage, supervision of the installation, testing and commissioning, site acceptance tests and audits, and operator training. Legrand technicians perform comprehensive checks of every UPS installation to ensure safety and fault-free operation.

The design team has incorporated advanced technologies into its UPS systems to optimise energy efficiency and an intelligent battery charging system that extends the system’s service life. In addition to significantly reducing UPS consumption and operating costs, these features also reduce the environmental impact of battery disposal.

Legrand’s online site configurator at www.ups.legrand.com assists with the selection of the correct UPS by providing easy power selection and calculation of the necessary backup time required.

For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971, [email protected], www.legrand.co.za





