Powerless is not an option
March 2025
Electrical Power & Protection
When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power for a short period until an alternative power source can be established, or the initial power source is restored.
Legrand’s wide range of UPS systems includes the user-friendly Keor Compact unit, which is suitable for low-power, three-phase applications in offices, shops, health and educational establishments, hotels, sports facilities and public administration buildings.
Keor Compact, a three-phase online double conversion that does not require a transformer, is available in three different power ratings – 10, 15 and 20 kVA. This compact device, with a 0,22 m2 footprint, requires minimal floor space and is designed for easy installation, even in a smallest technical room. Wheels ensure effortless movement from one position to another.
The low noise Keor Compact UPS system is easy to configure and is controlled and managed via a colour touch screen with intuitive graphics and navigation windows. Parallel connection for redundant configurations ensures high levels of availability for critical applications, while internal batteries provide typical standard autonomy. Longer autonomy is easily obtained by connecting external battery cabinets. A standard feature of this unit is embedded internal backfeed protection, which means there is no need to implement external protection in the upstream panel.
Communication features comprise a standard RS232 ModBus, programmable dry contacts, an EPO and GenSet and remote monitoring panel. Optional features include a USB converter and internal SNMP solutions. Other characteristics of Legrand’s Keor Compact online three-phase double conversion VFI include power factor correction PFC (input PF>0,99) and a wide input voltage range and frequency. This system also offers dual input and cold start, as well as overload and short circuit protection and a powerful built-in charger.
An important benefit of Legrand’s modular single and three-phase units UPS systems is that the power supply is customised to exact requirements and can be modified at any time. Standard modules can be added to existing configurations to increase power or backup time.
The Legrand South Africa team offers a complete range of solutions and services throughout southern Africa, including technical pre-sales support at the project design stage, supervision of the installation, testing and commissioning, site acceptance tests and audits, and operator training. Legrand technicians perform comprehensive checks of every UPS installation to ensure safety and fault-free operation.
The design team has incorporated advanced technologies into its UPS systems to optimise energy efficiency and an intelligent battery charging system that extends the system’s service life. In addition to significantly reducing UPS consumption and operating costs, these features also reduce the environmental impact of battery disposal.
Legrand’s online site configurator at www.ups.legrand.com assists with the selection of the correct UPS by providing easy power selection and calculation of the necessary backup time required.
For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971, [email protected], www.legrand.co.za
Further reading:
Compact, high density power protection system for AI, data centre and large-scale electrical workloads
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.
Read more...
Taking the pain out of panel building
Omron Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.
Read more...
High-performance surface inspection systems for battery production
Electrical Power & Protection
As battery manufacturers increase their focus on yield optimisation to meet growing demand, AMETEK Surface Vision is highlighting the essential role of processes to improve quality and reduce defects.
Read more...
Securing the power supply
Electrical Power & Protection
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.
Read more...
Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.
Read more...
Multimeters: the perfect entry-level choice
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Experience the precision, durability and safety of professional-grade test tools with the entry level Fluke 15B+ and 17B+ digital multimeters.
Read more...
ABB technology powers three substations in Uganda
ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
ABB delivered solutions for three substations run by Uganda’s leading utility, Umeme Limited, which manages and operates the state-owned leased electricity distribution network assets.
Read more...
A snapshot of South Africa’s electricity market over the next six years
Electrical Power & Protection
At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.
Read more...
Empowering businesses to prosper as prosumers
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.
Read more...
Half brick second generation converter
Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is composed of isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high power conversion efficiency.
Read more...