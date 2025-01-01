Online drive cable finder
March 2025
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Motion plastics specialist, igus, has released the latest version of its readycable finder- an online tool that makes it easier to select suitable drive cables. Users can find the right cable with the appropriate quality at the most favourable price with just one entry. The integrated chainflex service life calculator also reliably predicts how long the cable will last.
Customers looking for a cable for their motors are spoilt for choice at igus. The motion plastics specialist offers a range of over 6000 drive cables suitable for 38 manufacturer standards. The brand-new readycable finder helps customers select the right cable. With its modern, user-friendly design the online tool only requires the part number of the motor manufacturer’s cable and converts it directly into the appropriate readycable product.
Customers can choose from up to seven different cable qualities, which are designed for special requirements in the energy chain. These include different jacket materials and particular specifications, which can vary depending on the operating conditions. The price, the cost savings when changing the chainflex cable quality and the delivery time of the cable are also displayed in real-time, which allows customers to place an order quickly in the online shop.
The service life of the cable can be calculated using the integrated chainflex service life calculator. The online tool helps customers determine the service life of their selected cable using real test data from the company’s own 4000 m2 test laboratory and AI-based calculations.
For more information contact igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848, [email protected], www.igus.co.za
Further reading:
Building the control panels of the future
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability.
Read more...
Building the control panels of the future
Omron Electronics
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability.
Read more...
Cables and wires for food and beverage
LAPP Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The strict hygiene regulations for handling foodstuffs stipulate particularly complex requirements for electrical components. The cables and accessories used must withstand a wide range of chemical, thermal and mechanical loads, and also function perfectly at all times in refrigerated and damp rooms.
Read more...
Redefining mobility for fibre cabling
Legrand
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
As data volumes rapidly increase globally, specialists need to take an urgent look at IT and network infrastructure, with a particular focus on vital equipment like servers, racks and fibre cabling. The Legrand team believes that advanced fibre cabling solutions, which have been developed to simplify deployment, lower costs, improve performance and enable greater densities, will efficiently meet future capacity demands.
Read more...
High-speed data transmission
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Data protocols are constantly evolving to enable interoperability and reliable transfer of increasing amounts of data at the highest speeds between more and more connected devices. To address this technological challenge, Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer.
Read more...
Robust Ethernet cordset cables
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity.
Read more...
What you need to know when you start using hydrogen as your fuel source
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
OEMs are taking a more serious look at hydrogen options. Although much of the market is still focused on the potential of battery-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer a viable supplement that is better suited for longer ranges and faster refuelling.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE closes the loop with complete panel solutions
SEW-EURODRIVE
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
In addition to its quality range of geared motors and related solutions, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa is ‘closing the loop’ of its products by offering customers electrical control panels as part of the package.
Read more...
Simplify control panel connections
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Panel builders have new tools for bringing power and signals back into protected areas with Turck Banner’s M8 and M12 receptacles.
Read more...
Control cabinet-free automation
Beckhoff Automation
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
As a replacement for the conventional control cabinet, the MX-System from Beckhoff offers some major efficiency advantages. It also provides a great deal of optimisation potential in terms of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and the expanding presence of DC supply networks across the industry.
Read more...