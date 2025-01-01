Online drive cable finder

March 2025 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Motion plastics specialist, igus, has released the latest version of its readycable finder- an online tool that makes it easier to select suitable drive cables. Users can find the right cable with the appropriate quality at the most favourable price with just one entry. The integrated chainflex service life calculator also reliably predicts how long the cable will last.

Customers looking for a cable for their motors are spoilt for choice at igus. The motion plastics specialist offers a range of over 6000 drive cables suitable for 38 manufacturer standards. The brand-new readycable finder helps customers select the right cable. With its modern, user-friendly design the online tool only requires the part number of the motor manufacturer’s cable and converts it directly into the appropriate readycable product.

Customers can choose from up to seven different cable qualities, which are designed for special requirements in the energy chain. These include different jacket materials and particular specifications, which can vary depending on the operating conditions. The price, the cost savings when changing the chainflex cable quality and the delivery time of the cable are also displayed in real-time, which allows customers to place an order quickly in the online shop.

The service life of the cable can be calculated using the integrated chainflex service life calculator. The online tool helps customers determine the service life of their selected cable using real test data from the company’s own 4000 m2 test laboratory and AI-based calculations.

For more information contact igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848 , [email protected], www.igus.co.za





