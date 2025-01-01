Editor's Choice
The six pillars of hydraulic system health

March 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” Similarly, investing and focusing on the health of your equipment through monitoring and optimisation is the key to saving your gold and silver. Hydrasales, a leader in hydraulic and lube oil industry solutions, offers an extensive range of condition monitoring products designed to safeguard your systems. Here are six essential checks for hydraulic system health to keep your systems in optimal shape.

A comparison to the human body

Hydraulic systems, like the human body, require balance, cleanliness and consistent performance to stay healthy. By drawing parallels between system checks and body health, we can understand how monitoring these factors ensures that both the system and ourselves stay in top condition.

Fluid pressure: the heartbeat of the system

For humans, blood pressure reflects the force circulating blood through the veins, while in hydraulic systems, pressure powers fluid movement to perform tasks. Low hydraulic pressure is similar to low blood pressure − it reduces efficiency and function. Conversely, high pressure, like hypertension, puts excessive strain on components, potentially causing damage. Monitoring pressure ensures the system’s ‘heartbeat’ remains strong and steady.

Fluid flow rate: the body’s circulatory system

The flow rate of hydraulic fluid parallels the body’s circulatory system, ensuring all parts of the system get the necessary fluid to operate. If flow rates are too low, it could signal blockages within the system or a reflection of weakening pump performance, like poor circulation in humans. On the other hand, excessive flow can overload the system, like overexertion does to the body. Keeping flow consistent ensures efficient operation.

Fluid temperature: the body’s thermoregulation

Temperature monitoring and management are vital for both hydraulic systems and our bodies. Overheated hydraulic fluid can be compared to a fever − it degrades fluid quality, reduces viscosity and damages the operational performance of the components. A system that runs too cold can be compared to hypothermia − it can lead to sluggish performance and excessive wear and tear. Maintaining an optimal temperature ensures both systems function at their best.

Fluid level: the body’s hydration

Proper fluid levels in a hydraulic system are as important as staying hydrated for your body. Low fluid levels in a hydraulic system can lead to air ingress, starvation and pump cavitation. Similarly, dehydration in humans causes fatigue and strain in the body. On the flip side, overfilling a system can create pressure buildup and this is similar to water retention in a human being. Regular fluid level checks prevent unnecessary strain and keep operations smooth.

Fluid cleanliness: the system’s immune defence

Contaminants in hydraulic fluid such as dirt or water act like toxins in the bloodstream, leading to wear and corrosion. Just as the immune system protects the body from harmful pathogens, cleanliness checks and proper filtration safeguard hydraulic systems from corrosion or contamination damage, extending the lifespan of components and ensuring efficient operation.

Filter condition: the system’s kidneys

Filters in hydraulic systems function like kidneys in the human body, removing impurities to ensure everything is working well. A clogged filter, like kidney stones, restricts flow, causes pressure drops and decreases efficiency. Regularly monitoring and replacement of filters ensures that the system remains clean and operational.

A holistic approach to system health

Just as regular health checkups provide insights into the body’s strength and resilience, monitoring these six key elements gives you a clear understanding of your hydraulic system’s condition, empowering you to make proactive decisions for optimal performance. Hydrasales classifies its condition monitoring products into three versatile ranges: See, Switch and Transmit.

The See range includes visual products like level gauges, pressure gauges and inline flow meters, offering straightforward, on-site inspection of system conditions.

The Switch range comprises electrical switching products such as level switches, thermostats and pressure switches, designed to automatically activate or deactivate system functions when critical thresholds are met.

Lastly, the Transmit range features advanced transducers and digital flow meters, which continuously monitor system conditions and relay real time data to remote systems, enabling advanced diagnostics, data logging and predictive maintenance. Together, these ranges provide a comprehensive solution for maintaining hydraulic and lubrication systems.

Invest in system health this year

By partnering with Hydrasales, you are choosing a dedicated service provider to help maintain the health of your hydraulic systems. With a tailored selection of products from trusted suppliers like MP Filtri, Mintor, Badger Meter and Euroswitch, Hydrasales offers top-tier filtration, monitoring and control solutions. Let us work with you to create a balanced, cost-effective strategy that keeps your systems running smoothly and efficiently, ensuring peak performance and long-lasting durability.


Tel: +27 11 392 3736
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hydrasale.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hydrasales


