Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Print this page printer friendly version

Precision matters: Unravelling the intricacies of hydraulic cylinder honing

March 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Precision is the cornerstone of performance in hydraulic systems. Hydraulic cylinder honing, a specialised machining process, plays a vital role in ensuring the optimal functioning of hydraulic cylinders by enhancing their internal surface quality. This article dives into the intricacies of hydraulic cylinder honing, shedding light on its significance, process and the technology behind achieving unparalleled precision.

The importance of hydraulic cylinder honing

Hydraulic cylinders are integral to industries ranging from construction to manufacturing, where it provides the muscle for heavy-duty operations. These cylinders rely on seamless movement between the piston and the cylinder bore. Any imperfections in the bore can lead to increased friction, accelerated wear and tear, seal failure, leakage and inefficiency.

Honing addresses these issues by refining the cylinder’s inner surface, ensuring dimensional accuracy, reducing surface roughness and promoting proper oil retention.

The hydraulic cylinder honing process

Honing involves the removal of material from the cylinder bore using abrasive tools. The goal is to achieve precise dimensions, a consistent surface finish, and a crosshatch pattern that supports lubrication. Below is an overview of the process:

Preparation: The cylinder is cleaned, inspected and mounted securely for honing.

Tool selection: Honing stones are selected based on the material and desired finish.

Rough honing: Removes larger material to correct size, including ovality, tapering and other geometric imperfections.

Finish honing: Achieves the desired surface roughness and crosshatch pattern.

Measurement: Bore diameter and surface finish are measured to ensure compliance with specs.

The role of precision in honing

Surface roughness, measured in microns, is a key metric in hydraulic cylinder honing. A rough surface can cause excessive wear, while an overly smooth surface may hinder lubrication. The ideal roughness depends on the application and is achieved through meticulous control of the honing process.

Honing ensures that the bore meets tight dimensional tolerances, typically within microns. Precision in diameter, roundness, and straightness directly impacts the cylinder’s efficiency and longevity.

The technology behind hydraulic cylinder honing

Modern honing machines are equipped with advanced features to enhance accuracy and efficiency. Some key technologies include:

CNC control: Computer Numerical Control systems ensure consistent performance by automating tool movement and real-time monitoring of the process.

Adaptive honing tools: Here tools with adjustable honing stones accommodate various bore sizes, allowing for versatility and precision.

Super abrasives: These include diamond and Borazon, both offering exceptional cutting ability and durability for a variety of materials. For mild steel applications, such as hydraulic cylinders, Borazon is typically used due to its effectiveness and longevity. At Honingcraft, we utilise bonded abrasives rather than coated abrasives to achieve the precision and surface quality required for cylinder barrel honing.

Measurement systems: Integrated measurement systems ensure immediate feedback on bore dimensions, reducing errors and rework.

Benefits of hydraulic cylinder honing

These are some of the benefits of hydraulic cylinder honing:

Enhanced cylinder performance: Improved surface finish reduces friction, enhancing the smooth operation of the hydraulic system.

Increased lifespan: Proper honing minimises wear, extending the cylinder’s service life.

Energy efficiency: Reduced friction lowers energy consumption, making operations more sustainable.

Cost savings: By preventing leaks and premature failures, honing reduces maintenance and downtime costs.

Why choose Honingcraft for hydraulic cylinder honing?

At Honingcraft, precision is at the heart of everything we do. Our state-of-the-art facilities and skilled technicians ensure that every hydraulic cylinder we hone meets the highest industry standards. From custom solutions to large-scale projects, we are committed to delivering excellence. Whether you’re looking to restore worn-out cylinders or enhance the performance of new ones, our expertise in hydraulic cylinder honing ensures reliable, long-lasting results.

Hydraulic cylinder honing is more than just a machining process; it’s an art and science that ensures hydraulic systems perform at their best. By prioritising precision at every step, Honingcraft continues to set the benchmark for quality in hydraulic engineering. Contact us today to learn more about how our honing services can elevate your operations.

Article courtesy of Honingcraft.

For more information contact Honingcraft, +27 11 824 5327, [email protected], www.honingcraft.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Servo motor series for explosive environments with expanded certification
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin’s ongoing commitment to safety and performance in hazardous environments is evident in the new certifications and product improvements for its EY and EX servo motor series.

Read more...
The six pillars of hydraulic system health
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Hydrasales, a leader in hydraulic and lube oil industry solutions, offers an extensive range of condition monitoring products designed to safeguard your systems. Here are six essential checks for hydraulic system health to keep your systems in optimal shape.

Read more...
Compressed air preparation
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The choice of compressed air dryers is driven by the air quality demands of your plant.

Read more...
Compressed air treatment do’s and don’ts
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
As a long-established importer and manufacturer of air dryers, Artic Dryers often sees the results of poor installation and issues with aftercoolers that create serious problems in air drying systems.

Read more...
Next-gen air compressors for plastics manufacturer
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Integrated Air Solutions has reinforced its partnership with global compressor manufacturer, ABC Compressors by facilitating the installation and commissioning of two next-generation direct-drive ABC machines for a prominent plastic manufacturer in South Africa.

Read more...
Electrohydraulic shredding of galvanic waste
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Galvanised parts are among the last big challenges for recycling. ImpulsTec is implementing shockwave or electrohydraulic shredding technology, for the separation of complex material compounds in industrial processes.

Read more...
A leap forward in electrohydrostatic pump technology
Customized Motion Controls Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moog has launched the EPU-G, the latest addition to its Electrohydrostatic Pump Unit portfolio.

Read more...
Revealing the value of filtration
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The life and reliability of hydraulic systems are greatly affected by the presence of particulate contamination in the lubricant. However, in the face of potential contamination there is hope. The cleaner the fluid, the more reliable the system or process, and the longer the lifespan of its components.

Read more...
Bushings for movie prop platforms
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
A provider of engineering services in the hydraulics and pneumatics industry anticipates new orders in 2025 for movie prop platforms that use Vesconite bushings with a low coefficient of friction.

Read more...
Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved