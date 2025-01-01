Taking the pain out of panel building

Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.

Omron’s commitment to quality is visible across its extensive portfolio. This ranges from power supplies enduring the harshest factory conditions to limit switches, mechanical relays and temperature controllers, ensuring precision in various applications. Omron’s components encompass reliability and advanced functionality. The company provides innovative approaches to panel design, manufacturing processes and wiring, which help simplify and optimise panel construction, saving OEMs valuable time when building panels.

Its Value Design approach is central to Omron’s philosophy, emphasising uniformity and streamlined integration. Unified dimensions across products simplify design processes, empowering panel builders to craft efficient control panels with ease. The Value Design products carry CE, UL and CSA certifications, facilitating international compliance and accelerating delivery times.

Panel building is a crucial task that requires a lot of attention to safety. Omron’s safety relays, PLCs and sensors ensure the safety of both the machinery and personnel. Apart from safety, Omron is committed to sustainability. The company aligns with global efforts to reduce environmental impact, and its eco-friendly components combine energy efficiency with high performance, enabling manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining quality. Omron offers comprehensive support services that equip OEMs with the knowledge and tools to navigate evolving industry standards and regulations effectively.

