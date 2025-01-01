Taking the pain out of panel building

Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.
Omron’s commitment to quality is visible across its extensive portfolio. This ranges from power supplies enduring the harshest factory conditions to limit switches, mechanical relays and temperature controllers, ensuring precision in various applications. Omron’s components encompass reliability and advanced functionality. The company provides innovative approaches to panel design, manufacturing processes and wiring, which help simplify and optimise panel construction, saving OEMs valuable time when building panels.
Its Value Design approach is central to Omron’s philosophy, emphasising uniformity and streamlined integration. Unified dimensions across products simplify design processes, empowering panel builders to craft efficient control panels with ease. The Value Design products carry CE, UL and CSA certifications, facilitating international compliance and accelerating delivery times.
Panel building is a crucial task that requires a lot of attention to safety. Omron’s safety relays, PLCs and sensors ensure the safety of both the machinery and personnel. Apart from safety, Omron is committed to sustainability. The company aligns with global efforts to reduce environmental impact, and its eco-friendly components combine energy efficiency with high performance, enabling manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining quality. Omron offers comprehensive support services that equip OEMs with the knowledge and tools to navigate evolving industry standards and regulations effectively.
Powerless is not an option
When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. UPS systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power.
Securing the power supply
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.
Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa
Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.
A snapshot of South Africa's electricity market over the next six years
At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.
Empowering businesses to prosper as prosumers Schneider Electric South Africa
As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.
Half brick second generation converter Vepac Electronics
The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is composed of isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high power conversion efficiency.