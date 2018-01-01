ECSA awards full accreditation to IIE degrees
March 2025
News
Louise Wiseman, managing director of IIE’s Varsity College, Vega and IIE MSA.
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), South Africa’s leading private higher education institution and a division of JSE-listed ADvTECH, has received full accreditation from the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA). This is the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.
All engineering degrees in South Africa must be offered with the approval of ECSA. IIE has been offering ECSA-endorsed Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) degrees since 2018. In the first years of offering these degrees, ECSA conducted various site visits and reviews of IIE’s B.Eng degrees to ensure that the qualifications adhered to best practice and to national and international standards for engineering. Full accreditation has now been awarded for IIE’s B.Eng degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and in Mechanical Engineering.
“This milestone is truly significant as IIE becomes the first private higher education institution in Africa to receive full accreditation for engineering degrees under the international Washington Accord,” says Louise Wiseman, managing director of IIE’s Varsity College, Vega and IIE MSA.
Private higher education institutions in South Africa may not currently call themselves private universities. However, the Department of Higher Education and Training is finalising criteria for institutions intending to ensure that qualifying private higher education institutions may rightly be recognised as private universities, as opposed to state-funded public universities.
“This recognition re-affirms that IIE is uniquely positioned in the private sector to provide the highest quality of academic excellence in line with public universities.”
For more information contact The Independent Institute of Education, +27 11 676 8000, mailto:[email protected], www.iie.ac.za
Further reading:
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
News
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control
magazine.
Read more...
Festo celebrates its centenary
Festo South Africa
News
Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.
Read more...
RS Group cements its position as an ESG leader
News
RS Group has announced its inclusion in the prestigious CDP A-list, having improved its CDP rating this year from A- to A for its commitment to climate action, environmental transparency and disclosure
Read more...
Growing demand for staple foods in Africa drives Bühler’s growth
News
Opportunities in strengthening local supply chains, especially within food processing and agribusiness, will be the main focus for Bühler Southern Africa in 2025.
Read more...
South African students advance to international round of Young Researchers awards
News
Two Masters in Engineering students from Stellenbosch University have advanced to the international round of the 2025 Blue Sky Young Researchers and Innovation competition. Their projects impressed the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa for their originality and relevance to the forestry sector, which plays a key role in producing wood and paper.
Read more...
The ultimate range for design and repair
RS South Africa
News
Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.
Read more...
Why Africa needs automation now
News
The upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.
Read more...
RS launches report on the transportation industry
RS South Africa
News
RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.
Read more...
WearCheck showcases condition monitoring at Mining Indaba 2025
Wearcheck
News
Scientific oil analysis, transformer oil analysis, reliability services and water testing & analysis – these were some of the condition monitoring techniques that were on show at WearCheck’s stand at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba.
Read more...