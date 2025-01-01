Servo motor series for explosive environments with expanded certification

March 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Parker Hannifin’s ongoing commitment to safety and performance in hazardous environments is evident in the new certifications and product improvements for its EY and EX servo motor series. As part of its ongoing dedication to meeting stringent government regulations and customer needs, the EY servo motor series has successfully obtained CCC certification, making it compliant for use in the Chinese market. This certification underscores Parker’s commitment to providing high-quality solutions for explosive environments, particularly in ATEX Zone 2 applications.

Parker is also proud to introduce a new polyurethane paint for the EX servo motor series, following a rigorous re-certification process. This innovative paint offers enhanced durability and resistance, ensuring the motor continues to meet the latest and highest standards of safety and performance. The EX series is already compliant with CE, IECEx, KOSHA and CCC certifications for China, making it a versatile choice for ATEX Zone 1 applications.

Parker’s ATEX-certified servo motors are characterised by exceptional motion quality. The motors provide excellent acceleration and deceleration capabilities and impressive torque output across a wide speed range. They are suitable for use in a variety of industries facing stringent safety regulations in explosive atmospheres, including in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, automotive, biogas production, gas turbine manufacturing, printing and distilleries. With these advancements, Parker reaffirms its position as a global partner for positioning and operating in hazardous areas, offering comprehensive drive packages tailored to meet the unique challenges of ATEX environments.

For more information contact Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, [email protected], www.parker.com/za






