Schneider Electric South Africa offers a comprehensive range of SpaceLogic duct and plant room air quality (PRAQ) sensors. These cutting-edge sensors are designed to enhance building air quality and energy efficiency by combining multiple sensing capabilities into a single unit. They monitor CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM), ensuring a healthy and comfortable environment for building occupants.“Ensuring optimal indoor air quality and fostering healthy environments starts at the foundational level. This requires implementing precise and effective sensing solutions that diligently monitor air conditions in the plant room,” says Mark Freeman, offer manager, Digital Building for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. “By utilising advanced technology, we can accurately assess air quality, allowing for timely interventions that promote a safe and healthy atmosphere.”
Mark Freeman, offer manager, Digital Building for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.
Maintaining optimal air quality
By integrating multi-sensor technology functions, these units provide a comprehensive solution for maintaining optimal air quality while reducing energy consumption. Key features of the SpaceLogic Duct and PRAQ sensors include:
• An offering based on application requirements and budget.
• Customisable features, with the ability to add more as needed.
• Controller selection can be made after installation.
• Easy deployment – install now, select features later – all without rewiring.
• 50% faster installation time with latch-on cover and screwless terminal block.
• Predictive maintenance.
• Open protocol output.
• Plug-and-play experience with Schneider Electric ecosystem.
Robust and resilient
Freeman points out that the SpaceLogic Duct and PRAQ sensor range has specifically been designed to be robust and resilient to ensure stability, high quality and performance, now and for future needs. These sensors feature selectable outputs with the flip of a switch, and premium sensor technology that ensures high accuracy. The SpaceLogic Duct and PRAQ range also comes with field-replaceable humidity and temperature modules, third-party connectivity and multiple temperature sensing elements.
“Healthy buildings start in the plant room. Our SpaceLogic Duct and PRAQ sensors are designed to provide building managers with the tools they need to create a healthier, more energy-efficient environment. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that support occupant well-being and sustainability,” Freeman concludes.
