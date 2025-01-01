Compact, high density power protection system for AI, data centre and large-scale electrical workloads

Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.

At just 1,2 m2 with a power density of up to 1042 kW/m2, the Galaxy VXL UPS sets a new benchmark in efficient, sustainable and advanced UPS technologies. Available immediately in all 400V IEC regions worldwide, it delivers the highest levels of power performance for AI, colocation and hyperscale data centre environments, as well as large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities.

With its industry-first compact design, high-density power provision and AI-load tolerant design, the Galaxy VXL maximises uptime and availability for the most energy-intensive infrastructure systems. It is capable of powering up to 1,25 MW in one frame, and up to 5 MW with 4 units running in parallel, while increasing both operational and energy efficiencies to help minimise customers’ total cost of ownership (TCO). Through its patented operating technologies, Galaxy VXL delivers up to 99% in its high-efficiency eConversion mode, and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode, providing Class-1 power protection alongside leading levels of energy reduction, while lowering the UPSs carbon emissions by a factor of two.

With a 52% smaller footprint compared with the industry average, its scalable, modular design also enables N+1 levels of redundancy to increase the system’s level of availability by a factor of 10. Further, through its modular architecture, customers can reduce their capital expenditure (CapEx) by purchasing power modules as they need them, enjoying optimised energy efficiency and adding more power modules as demands grow.

The Galaxy VXL is also compatible with both lithium-ion and VRLA batteries, and with its Live Swap function, allows for greater uptime, availability and serviceability – offering highly resilient, flexible and predictable runtimes for data centre, IT and critical electrical loads. This is complemented by remote monitoring anywhere via Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software and enhanced security and ethernet connections. These are certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards, providing a completely secure and connected remote management experience.

“As dependency on large-scale infrastructure systems grows at an unprecedented rate, it’s crucial that customers can access the most sustainable, resilient and efficient technologies to safeguard their critical systems, while minimising their energy and environmental impact” said Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP Data Centre Systems, Schneider Electric. “Our new Galaxy VXL UPS combines a compact, innovative and highly efficient design with enhanced safety features, providing world-leading power protection for a wide range of AI, data centre and industrial applications. This ensures that the high-density workloads of the future are supported by unparalleled levels of reliability.”

Key features and benefits

Schneider Electric’s Galaxy VXL UPS has been designed to offer record-breaking power densities and an AI-ready power architecture for the most energy-intensive workloads. For the first time, this new UPS provides customers with a 1,25 MW scalable and modular solution with 125 kw/3U power modules in a 1,2 m2 footprint, while being capable of supporting up to 1,25 MW of critical load in one frame and up to 5 MW with 4 units in parallel in only 4,8 m2 of space. Key benefits include:

• Modular, scalable, high-power design: With a power density of 1042 kW per square meter, customers can deploy a 1,25 MW modular UPS in a single frame, and add power modules incrementally via pay-as-you-grow flexibility.

• Smaller footprint: Standing at 1,2 m2, the Galaxy VXL has a 52% footprint improvement compared with the industry average, with full front access and no rear clearance, offering better power and space utilisation.

• Increased efficiency and sustainability: THe Galaxy VXL provides up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and up to 97,5% efficiency in double conversion mode. Its compact footprint means raw material reduction and less packaging, and includes Smart Power Test (SPoT) mode for UPS and Power Module testing, thereby saving electricity.

• Lower CapEx and OpEx: Improved operational and energy efficiencies provide a catalyst for lower electricity bills. Ease of service/maintenance equates to lower labour costs for a better TCO.

• Reinforced, resilient design: Galaxy VXL utilises conformal-coated boards, 100 kA short circuit rating and an optional seismic kit for a robust mechanical design.

• Enhanced cybersecurity and safety: THe Galaxy VXL is certified to the latest IEC 62443-4-2 security standards and includes Live Swap technology to allow power module replacements, with zero downtime.

• Extended lifespan via EcoCare: With the Galaxy VXL, Schneider Electric is introducing EcoCare membership, a next-generation services plan providing premium on-site and remote access to technical experts, 24/7 remote monitoring powered by AI, and condition-based maintenance to minimise onsite disruptions by up to 50%, helping to extend the UPS lifespan.

• Perfect for prefabricated data centres: With a smaller physical footprint, higher efficiency and lower cost, the Galaxy VXL provides a resilient backbone for the prefabricated data centres of the future.

To meet customer demands for AI systems, Schneider Electric has increased manufacturing and production capacity at a host of its global factories, where its annual production capacity for Galaxy VXL UPS will exceed 9000 units in 2025.

