How to claim CPD points

SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine. Once you have completed the course or attended the presentation, all you need to do is submit your claim to ECSA with the relevant Validation Number and Unique Verification Number. In the case of a quiz you can download your certificate and submit it in the same way.

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration

News

Read more...

Festo celebrates its centenary

Festo South Africa News

Read more...

RS Group cements its position as an ESG leader

News

Read more...

ECSA awards full accreditation to IIE degrees

News

Read more...

Growing demand for staple foods in Africa drives Bühler’s growth

News

Read more...

South African students advance to international round of Young Researchers awards

News

Read more...

The ultimate range for design and repair

RS South Africa News

Read more...

Why Africa needs automation now

News

Read more...

RS launches report on the transportation industry

RS South Africa News

Read more...

WearCheck showcases condition monitoring at Mining Indaba 2025

Wearcheck News

Read more...

In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.RS Group has announced its inclusion in the prestigious CDP A-list, having improved its CDP rating this year from A- to A for its commitment to climate action, environmental transparency and disclosureThe Independent Institute of Education has received full accreditation from ECSA. This is the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.Opportunities in strengthening local supply chains, especially within food processing and agribusiness, will be the main focus for Bühler Southern Africa in 2025.Two Masters in Engineering students from Stellenbosch University have advanced to the international round of the 2025 Blue Sky Young Researchers and Innovation competition. Their projects impressed the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa for their originality and relevance to the forestry sector, which plays a key role in producing wood and paper.Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.The upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.Scientific oil analysis, transformer oil analysis, reliability services and water testing & analysis – these were some of the condition monitoring techniques that were on show at WearCheck’s stand at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba.