How to claim CPD points

SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine. Once you have completed the course or attended the presentation, all you need to do is submit your claim to ECSA with the relevant Validation Number and Unique Verification Number. In the case of a quiz you can download your certificate and submit it in the same way.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Festo celebrates its centenary
Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.
The ultimate range for design and repair
Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.
RS launches report on the transportation industry
RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.