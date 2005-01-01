ABB technology powers three substations in Uganda

In 2024, ABB delivered solutions to three substations run by Uganda’s leading utility, Umeme Limited (UMEME), which manages and operates the state-owned leased electricity distribution network assets.

“Since 2005, we have been working in Uganda to strengthen the country’s power distribution network, providing electricity to commercial and residential establishments,” said Gunasekaran Thevar, managing director East Africa for ABB Energy Industries. “These new projects will enhance our support for Uganda’s utility sector. ABB’s technology solutions are helping to deliver a reliable and efficient power supply, fuelling economic growth, and drawing in new investments.”

Powering up

A robust power infrastructure is crucial for continued economic growth. These projects are part of a broader initiative to improve the country’s electrical infrastructure and power distribution. The ABB-built substations will help address capacity constraints and ensure a more reliable power supply.

As part of this project, ABB upgraded the 33/11 KV substation in the Bunyoro region with gas insulated switchgear, a substation scada system and a DC charger system. Bunyoro’s oil industry is centered around the Albertine Basin in Uganda, which possesses significant oil and gas deposits. This draws attention and investment and is leading to various infrastructural developments.

“The upgraded Hoima substation will support Bunyoro’s developing oil industry,” added Thevar. “We completed the project in a short timeframe, airlifted the ABB switchgear and installed it at the substations to meet customer requirements promptly.” ABB also constructed the Jinja and Matugga substations to meet regional power needs.

Long term benefits

An efficient power distribution network supports growth, development and improved living standards. ABB’s solutions at the three substations will enhance reliability and productivity while reducing power outages, allowing businesses and households to operate smoothly. An uninterrupted electricity supply will improve quality of life, attract investment, facilitate technological advancements and boost economic growth.

“ABB has been a key partner in supporting our utility sector,” said Selestino Babungi, managing director of UMEME. “The substations powered by ABB’s solutions will help us provide electricity to surrounding areas, and uplift Uganda’s overall economic activity.”

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





