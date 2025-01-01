Multimeters: the perfect entry-level choice

Comtest is always available for direct information on Fluke’s ii Series of acoustic imagers, technical or seminar information and demonstrations. Otherwise, you can follow us on:

Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. UPS systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power.As battery manufacturers increase their focus on yield optimisation to meet growing demand, AMETEK Surface Vision is highlighting the essential role of processes to improve quality and reduce defects.Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.ABB delivered solutions for three substations run by Uganda’s leading utility, Umeme Limited, which manages and operates the state-owned leased electricity distribution network assets.At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is composed of isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high power conversion efficiency.