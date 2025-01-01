Editor's Choice
Multimeters: the perfect entry-level choice

March 2025 Electrical Power & Protection


Experience the precision, durability and safety of professional-grade test tools with the entry level Fluke 15B+ and 17B+ digital multimeters. Fluke quality is always within your reach.

The following video link will give you all the information you need: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXvPiecqV2g

Comtest is always available for direct information on Fluke’s ii Series of acoustic imagers, technical or seminar information and demonstrations. Otherwise, you can follow us on:

Facebook: bit.ly/3iuk4cg

YouTube: bit.ly/2V4nc6j

LinkedIn: bit.ly/3rpTu86


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


