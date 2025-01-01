Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa

March 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

By Johan Helberg, head of Africa sales, Aggreko.

Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.

African mining operations face unique energy challenges. Remote locations, unreliable grid connections and the need for a consistent power supply have led to many companies relying heavily on diesel generators. Africa possesses some of the largest shares in global mineral reserves used to produce sustainable technologies – 92% platinum, 56% cobalt and 54% manganese – and the continent is grappling with limited infrastructure, growing energy demand and investment challenges. When it comes to energy, it is expected that energy demand in Africa could reach 30% higher levels by 2040, emphasising the need for mining to invest in solutions that mitigate and meet this demand.


Johan Helberg, head of Africa sales, Aggreko.

The sector is now at a crossroads, caught between operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, as it faces growing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint while maintaining productivity. Companies within this industry are paying attention to alternative solutions that will allow them to prioritise sustainability while deftly navigating the complexities of environmental responsibility and the cost of volatile fuel prices.

There is an urgent need for cleaner and more reliable energy solutions; and natural gas is increasingly gaining traction as it offers mining operations a practical pathway to reducing emissions while maintaining operational reliability. When natural gas is combusted, it emits about half as much carbon dioxide as coal, 30% less than oil, and has fewer pollutants per unit of energy delivered. It provides an immediate opportunity for mining companies across Africa to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining the high power output they require for energy-intensive operations.

Africa is in a superb position to not just meet the continent’s energy demands, but those of the world. There are currently more than 70 crude and natural gas projects starting in 2025, with a predicted output of 2,3 million barrels a day in global gas production. A significant innovation enabling gas adoption in African mining is also changing the narrative – the virtual pipeline. Using cryogenic tank containers designed to transport LNG at -162°C, mining operations can now access natural gas regardless of their proximity to traditional pipeline infrastructure. This technology reduces the gas volume to approximately 1/600th of its gaseous state and makes transport of the gas both practical and economic, particularly for remote mining sites or sites in areas with limited infrastructure.

The transition to gas in mining delivers numerous benefits. It lowers the emission profile and supports ESG commitments, reduces operational costs through fuel efficiency, enhances energy security through reliable supply chains, improves air quality for mining communities, and is easily integrated with renewable energy solutions.

The adoption of natural gas infrastructure in mining operations is also a strategic investment in the future of African mining. By establishing reliable gas power solutions, companies can create a foundation for sustainable growth that attracts international investment. The predictability of gas pricing compared to diesel, combined with its lower environmental impact, presents a compelling case for investors who increasingly prioritise ESG considerations in their portfolios. Mining companies able to embrace gas power solutions today aren’t just reducing their environmental impact, they’re positioning themselves for longevity and sustainability in a market that’s starting to mark its investments by ESG metrics.

As the mining sector in Africa continues to invest in solutions that optimise operations and reduce costs, natural gas represents more than just a transition fuel. It can potentially play a far greater role in supporting the integration of renewable energy sources while providing reliable baseload power and becoming an essential component in supporting the industry’s energy demands. Aggreko’s gas fleet runs on eco-friendly gas fuel, has low exhaust emissions and a low noise level. With an electrical efficiency that surpasses open-cycle industrial gas turbines by a notable margin, they can help mining companies lower their overall total cost of energy and meet the most stringent environmental regulations.

For more information contact Ruth Mweu, Aggreko, +254 722 381 069, [email protected], www.aggreko.comwww.aggreko.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact, high density power protection system for AI, data centre and large-scale electrical workloads
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.

Read more...
Taking the pain out of panel building
Omron Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.

Read more...
Powerless is not an option
Electrical Power & Protection
When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. UPS systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power.

Read more...
High-performance surface inspection systems for battery production
Electrical Power & Protection
As battery manufacturers increase their focus on yield optimisation to meet growing demand, AMETEK Surface Vision is highlighting the essential role of processes to improve quality and reduce defects.

Read more...
Securing the power supply
Electrical Power & Protection
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.

Read more...
Multimeters: the perfect entry-level choice
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Experience the precision, durability and safety of professional-grade test tools with the entry level Fluke 15B+ and 17B+ digital multimeters.

Read more...
ABB technology powers three substations in Uganda
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB delivered solutions for three substations run by Uganda’s leading utility, Umeme Limited, which manages and operates the state-owned leased electricity distribution network assets.

Read more...
A snapshot of South Africa’s electricity market over the next six years
Electrical Power & Protection
At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.

Read more...
Empowering businesses to prosper as prosumers
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.

Read more...
Half brick second generation converter
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is composed of isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high power conversion efficiency.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved