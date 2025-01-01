Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa

Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.

African mining operations face unique energy challenges. Remote locations, unreliable grid connections and the need for a consistent power supply have led to many companies relying heavily on diesel generators. Africa possesses some of the largest shares in global mineral reserves used to produce sustainable technologies – 92% platinum, 56% cobalt and 54% manganese – and the continent is grappling with limited infrastructure, growing energy demand and investment challenges. When it comes to energy, it is expected that energy demand in Africa could reach 30% higher levels by 2040, emphasising the need for mining to invest in solutions that mitigate and meet this demand.



Johan Helberg, head of Africa sales, Aggreko.

The sector is now at a crossroads, caught between operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, as it faces growing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint while maintaining productivity. Companies within this industry are paying attention to alternative solutions that will allow them to prioritise sustainability while deftly navigating the complexities of environmental responsibility and the cost of volatile fuel prices.

There is an urgent need for cleaner and more reliable energy solutions; and natural gas is increasingly gaining traction as it offers mining operations a practical pathway to reducing emissions while maintaining operational reliability. When natural gas is combusted, it emits about half as much carbon dioxide as coal, 30% less than oil, and has fewer pollutants per unit of energy delivered. It provides an immediate opportunity for mining companies across Africa to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining the high power output they require for energy-intensive operations.

Africa is in a superb position to not just meet the continent’s energy demands, but those of the world. There are currently more than 70 crude and natural gas projects starting in 2025, with a predicted output of 2,3 million barrels a day in global gas production. A significant innovation enabling gas adoption in African mining is also changing the narrative – the virtual pipeline. Using cryogenic tank containers designed to transport LNG at -162°C, mining operations can now access natural gas regardless of their proximity to traditional pipeline infrastructure. This technology reduces the gas volume to approximately 1/600th of its gaseous state and makes transport of the gas both practical and economic, particularly for remote mining sites or sites in areas with limited infrastructure.

The transition to gas in mining delivers numerous benefits. It lowers the emission profile and supports ESG commitments, reduces operational costs through fuel efficiency, enhances energy security through reliable supply chains, improves air quality for mining communities, and is easily integrated with renewable energy solutions.

The adoption of natural gas infrastructure in mining operations is also a strategic investment in the future of African mining. By establishing reliable gas power solutions, companies can create a foundation for sustainable growth that attracts international investment. The predictability of gas pricing compared to diesel, combined with its lower environmental impact, presents a compelling case for investors who increasingly prioritise ESG considerations in their portfolios. Mining companies able to embrace gas power solutions today aren’t just reducing their environmental impact, they’re positioning themselves for longevity and sustainability in a market that’s starting to mark its investments by ESG metrics.

As the mining sector in Africa continues to invest in solutions that optimise operations and reduce costs, natural gas represents more than just a transition fuel. It can potentially play a far greater role in supporting the integration of renewable energy sources while providing reliable baseload power and becoming an essential component in supporting the industry’s energy demands. Aggreko’s gas fleet runs on eco-friendly gas fuel, has low exhaust emissions and a low noise level. With an electrical efficiency that surpasses open-cycle industrial gas turbines by a notable margin, they can help mining companies lower their overall total cost of energy and meet the most stringent environmental regulations.

