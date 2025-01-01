Editor's Choice
IT in Manufacturing



The shape of water – automating hydropower operations

March 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.


Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Hydropower is undoubtedly one of the building blocks of today’s renewable energy industry, with the first bona fide hydroelectric plant established in Wisconsin, USA in 1882. Today, hydropower accounts for about 16% of the world’s total electricity generation and is, according to the IEA, the world’s largest source of renewable energy.

Closer to home, hydropower is used across the African continent, with many countries featuring major hydroelectric plants. As it stands, Zambia is the leading producer of hydropower in Africa, generating an estimated 17 terawatt-hours, followed by Mozambique with 16 terawatt-hours, and Ethiopia in third place with 15 terawatt-hours.

Considering hydropower forms such an important part of the world’s energy posture, it goes without saying that its operations need to be efficient, reliable and sustainable. Like other industry giants, automation must therefore form part of today’s modern hydropower operations to improve resource management and enhance reliability.

Managing resources

Water’s very nature is unpredictable; it is a fluid after all. This makes an important case for automated resource management. Automated systems play a significant role in monitoring and managing water levels, flow rates and real time energy demand. It allows for precise control of water usage, ensuring that hydropower plants operate at optimal levels whilst conserving vital water resources. This precision not only maximises energy output but also safeguards against wastage, contributing to sustainable water management.

Turbine optimisation and energy management

Taking this one, important, step further is the optimisation of turbine performance and energy management. Here, automation offers:

• Real-time monitoring: This continuously tracks turbine parameters such as speed, temperature, pressure and flow rates, and allows operators to make immediate adjustments for optimal efficiency.

• Adaptive control algorithms: These dynamically adjust turbine operations based on changing water flow and energy demand, ensuring maximum efficiency.

• Load forecasting and automatic generation control: By predicting energy demand, a balanced electricity supply is ensured, enhancing grid stability and reliability.

• Smart grid integration: Automated hydropower plants seamlessly integrate with smart grids, improving energy distribution and accommodating fluctuations in renewable energy generation.

Meeting environmental requirements

By investing in automation technologies, hydropower plants operators can readily meet regulatory requirements and achieve their sustainability goals. As mentioned, automation technologies allow for resource management, which in turn reduces the impact on the environment. Furthermore, continuous tracking of environmental parameters such as water quality and aquatic ecosystem health supports regulatory adherence.

Automation also optimises energy conversion, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promoting eco-friendly operations. Importantly, automation also allows hydropower plant operations to react quickly to potential catastrophic issues such as flooding or equipment failures; this in turn minimises environmental risks and enhances safety protocols.

Final thoughts

As the demand for renewable energy continues to grow, automation allows hydropower plants to scale operations efficiently. Automated processes can be adjusted or expanded with minimal increases in labour or operational costs, making them a cost-effective solution for future energy needs.

As the energy sector continues to evolve, hydropower operators must embrace automation to remain competitive and sustainable. Investing in smart technologies today will ensure a more resilient and efficient energy future.

Industry stakeholders, policymakers, and technology providers must collaborate to accelerate the adoption of automation and unlock the full potential of hydropower in the global energy mix.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


