Sustainable water management

March 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Water is an essential natural resource for humanity and the future of our planet. Even though it is our most abundant resource, it is both limited and irreplaceable. This underscores the importance of water sustainability for the future wellbeing of people, land and marine ecosystems, and socio-economic development.

“Climate change is having an irreversible impact on water availability, with increasing extreme weather events leading to more frequent droughts and floods. Pollution, the rising demand and depletion of our vital aquifers are also endangering the wellbeing of all living organisms, from plants to humans,” says Thelma Horsfield, general manager of WearCheck Water, the water analysis division of condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck. “WearCheck Water provides a range of water analysis techniques to determine water quality for various sectors, including mining, agriculture, domestic and the healthcare industry.”

As fresh water becomes increasingly scarce, water resource management is vital to maintaining the quality of life and economic development of communities around the world. Sustainable water management refers to strategies that ensure that there is enough clean, fresh drinking water to meet the needs of current and future generations in domestic, farming, industrial and other sectors. Water management strategies govern the control and movement of water resources to minimise damage to life and property while increasing the beneficial use of water

Population, household size and growth affect the amount of water used. Factors such as climate change increase the pressure on natural water resources. Some tools to promote the best water-management practices include engineering solutions, data-driven solutions, and enforcement of the environmental policies, which all work together to find solutions to water problems.

“Water management practices can be performed at many levels,” continues Horsfield. “These include government, public, private businesses, NGOs, nature conservation groups, households and individuals.” Some examples are:

• Government: Construction of dams, reservoirs and wetlands for irrigation and development of projects to encourage reuse of water, such as treatment of wastewater (grey water) and rainwater harvesting.

• Private and public business: As part of their social corporate responsibility programmes, businesses may set up water conservation projects such as installation of water meters to monitor water usage, and also leak detection technologies.

• NGOs and conservation groups: They can assist by conducting research into water treatment techniques, organising awareness drives to educate the public on water conservation, recycling and contamination.

• Households and individuals: These include the steps that individuals can take in their daily water usage such as limiting the duration of shower time, recycling grey water, fixing leaky pipes, using water-saving appliances and installing water-saving fixtures.

For more information contact WearCheck Water, +27 11 392 6322 , [email protected], www.wearcheck.co.za

Credit(s)

Wearcheck





