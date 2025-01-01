Building resilience in extreme environments

The petrochemical and oil and gas sectors operate in unforgiving environments characterised by extreme temperatures, corrosive substances and high pressures, constantly challenging the integrity of equipment. In this high-stakes industry, operational efficiency is vital, and unplanned downtime can have severe consequences, from safety hazards and environmental damage to significant financial losses. To thrive in this demanding landscape, a proactive and sophisticated approach to maintenance is no longer an option, but a necessity.

Unique challenges faced by rotating equipment in the petrochemical sector

Electromechanical rotating equipment, such as pumps, turbines, and compressors, are critical to petrochemical operations. However, these assets face unique challenges. The ‘run to failure’ mentality, driven by short-term profit goals, has historically prevailed in this sector. Combined with the increasing demand for skilled technicians, many plants face challenges in maintaining equipment reliability.

Additionally, ensuring robust process and procedural controls remains essential to mitigating risks, emphasising the need for a comprehensive understanding of equipment operation and the potential consequences of even minor deviations. Leveraging technology, such as real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, can significantly aid in equipment maintenance, reducing reliance on human intervention while improving efficiency and reliability.

Extreme environments pose significant challenges to rotating equipment

Corrosion, temperature fluctuations, contamination and vibrations relentlessly assault these machines. Corrosive substances degrade materials, while temperature extremes cause thermal stress. Dust, dirt and moisture contaminate components, leading to wear and blockages. Vibrations can cause imbalances and bearing failures. To mitigate these threats, engineers must employ a multi-faceted approach, utilising corrosion-resistant materials, protective coatings and rigorous inspections. Temperature control measures such as insulation, high-performance lubricants and thermally stable materials must not be overlooked. Effective sealing, filtration and cleaning are vital to prevent contamination, while vibration isolation mounts and monitoring systems are necessary to minimise the impact of vibrations and ensure the longevity and reliability of rotating equipment in these harsh conditions.

The benefits of proactive maintenance strategies

Proactive maintenance strategies are central to mitigating the above-mentioned risks. By shifting the focus from reactive repairs to preventative measures, companies can significantly reduce downtime and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). This involves implementing predictive maintenance techniques, such as vibration analysis, thermography and oil analysis, to identify potential issues before they escalate into major failures.

However, successful maintenance goes beyond simply adhering to a schedule. It requires a deep understanding of the equipment, its operating environment, and the potential impacts of extreme conditions. The success of any maintenance programme hinges on the availability of skilled personnel. Here, investing in training and development programmes is essential to ensure that the next generation of technicians possesses the necessary knowledge and expertise to maintain and repair complex equipment.

Measuring the benefits of proactive maintenance

To effectively evaluate maintenance success, tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) is vital. These metrics provide valuable insights into equipment health, the effectiveness of the maintenance strategy, and areas for improvement. Key KPIs include mean time between failures, which, when high, signifies reliable equipment and effective preventative maintenance. Mean time to repair (MTTR) is another important KPI; a low MTTR indicates efficient maintenance teams and minimal downtime. OEE provides a holistic view of equipment performance, considering factors such as downtime, inefficiencies and defects.

Maintenance cost as a percentage of replacement asset value helps assess the cost-effectiveness of maintenance activities. High failure rates often signal underlying issues with equipment design, operating conditions or maintenance strategies. Scheduled maintenance compliance ensures effective adherence to preventive and predictive maintenance schedules. Adequate spare parts availability is critical for minimising downtime and ensuring timely repairs.

Performing and acting upon root cause analyses is central to preventing recurring failures, while monitoring energy consumption helps identify areas for improvement in equipment efficiency. By diligently tracking and analysing these KPIs, maintenance teams can gain valuable insights, identify areas for improvement, and optimise equipment performance to minimise operational disruptions.

The role of emerging technologies in proactive maintenance

Emerging technologies are set to redefine maintenance strategies in the petrochemical industry. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data from sensors, equipment logs and other sources to predict equipment failures, optimise maintenance schedules and improve decision making. IoT enables real-time monitoring of equipment performance, allowing for early detection of anomalies and enabling proactive maintenance interventions. On the execution side, robotics can be used to perform repetitive or hazardous maintenance tasks, improving safety and efficiency, with augmented and virtual reality technologies proving invaluable to enhance technician training, providing remote assistance for complex repairs and improving equipment inspections.

Proactive maintenance today, operational resilience tomorrow

Operating in extreme environments presents significant challenges for petrochemical companies. Run-to-failure strategies are not only dangerous but also financially unsustainable. Prioritising a proactive maintenance strategy is necessary to ensure the safe and reliable operation of critical equipment.

In this respect, it is also necessary to invest in a highly skilled workforce through continuous training and development. A skilled workforce, combined with the implementation of advanced technologies such as predictive maintenance and sophisticated monitoring systems, will be central to establishing thriving operations despite the complexities of challenging environments. Furthermore, a strong emphasis on safety and a strict adherence to established maintenance procedures are vital to prevent equipment failures and ensure the long-term sustainability and profitability of operations.

