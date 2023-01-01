Editor's Choice
News



The ultimate range for design and repair

March 2025 News


Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry, and are often closely intertwined. Whether adapting existing systems or maintaining essential equipment, these processes play a crucial role in ensuring efficiency and longevity. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics. This expansion reinforces RS PRO’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each sector.

With an extensive selection of products, the RS PRO range ensures precision, durability and reliability in both design and repair applications. This latest portfolio expansion introduces over 1900 new products across 29 technologies, providing customers with an even broader selection at competitive prices.

Manufacturing plants often require modifications due to evolving product demands. Whether upgrading production lines, redesigning components or integrating new solutions, design plays a vital role in maintaining operational efficiency. Similarly, repair is essential to minimise downtime. Every component, from the smallest fuse to the largest system, eventually requires maintenance.

Design and repair frequently go hand in hand. A failed component can present an opportunity for improvement, allowing for redesigns that enhance performance and longevity. This synergy is key to optimise industrial processes and ensure seamless operations.

The RS PRO range offers a one-stop solution for design and repair needs. From power management and consumables to testing instruments, fasteners, small electronic components (capacitors, fuses, inductors, resistors, fans), cables, connectors, tools and PPE, RS PRO provides a comprehensive selection to support every stage of the product lifecycle.

In an ever-evolving industrial landscape, RS PRO remains committed to quality and innovation, offering customers reliable, high-performance solutions that meet both design and compliance requirements.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


