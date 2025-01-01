Editor's Choice
Schneider Electric relaunches legacy access control systems

March 2025 IT in Manufacturing


Mark Freeman, offer manager of Digital Building for Anglophone Africa.

Schneider Electric South Africa, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has relaunched its comprehensive access control platform to help customers upgrade from ageing and obsolete systems.

Mark Freeman, offer manager of Digital Building for Anglophone Africa explains that the relaunch comes after Schneider Electric bought out several access control businesses in recent years. This saw the company supporting various different access control platforms, which have now been phased out and rebranded as the EcoStruxure Security Expert platform.

Freeman says that Schneider Electric currently has a big installed base of sites across South Africa that have been utilising its legacy access control devices for over a decade. However, these systems are now becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and replace. To address this challenge, Schneider Electric is repositioning its Security Expert platform as a modern, integrated solution that seamlessly connects access control, building management and security functionalities.

“As our customers’ needs evolve, we recognised the urgency to provide a clear upgrade path that preserves their existing investments while delivering the latest access control capabilities,” he says. “By relaunching Security Expert, we are empowering our partners and end users to modernise their access management infrastructure and unlock the benefits of a converged building system.”

Seamless compatibility

The EcoStruxure Security Expert platform offers a full suite of access control features, including time and attendance tracking, advanced reporting and integration with third-party systems like CCTV and HR platforms. Schneider Electric has also ensured seamless compatibility with its building management solutions, enabling customers to centralise control of their facilities.

The platform is an enterprise-level integrated access control, intrusion detection and building automation solution with a feature set that is easy to operate, simple to integrate and effortless to extend. Tailored to meet the end user’s needs, Security Expert features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, loaded with enhancements that benefit any organisation.

Server-based architecture makes EcoStruxure Security Expert a truly global system, enabling customers to securely manage, control and monitor an unlimited number of users, doors, areas and other devices in real-time, regardless of geographical location. A centralised database improves efficiency and keeps valuable sensitive data secure.

“To drive adoption of the relaunched platform, we will be actively engaging with our network of system integrators specialising in access control and security solutions across South Africa and the broader sub-Saharan African region. This collaborative approach aims to equip our partners with the necessary tools and expertise to deliver tailored upgrades that meet the unique requirements of each customer site,” says Freeman.

Preserving existing investments

He adds that Schneider Electric is well-positioned to support customers through a seamless upgrade process. The company has bolstered its capabilities and expanded its on-the-ground team to drive the relaunch of the new access control platform. Rather than requiring a complete system replacement, Schneider Electric is offering an upgrade path that preserves customers’ existing investments.

“This approach allows for the installation of new software while keeping legacy controllers functioning. As the older controllers eventually reach the end of their lifespan, customers can then upgrade to the newer controllers, ensuring a gradual migration to the latest access control technology,” says Freeman.

“We recognise that a rip-and-replace strategy is often not feasible for our customers with established access control systems. Our flexible upgrade path enables them to modernise their infrastructure at their own pace, maximising the value of their prior investments while unlocking the advanced capabilities of our Security Expert platform.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


