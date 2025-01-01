Analysers achieve OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certification
March 2025
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Qmicro by Sensirion has received the OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certificate No. TC12537 for its DynamiQ-X GC analysers, used for the analysis of natural gas and natural gas blended with hydrogen. The certificate simplifies the approval process for system integrators in the field of composition control and for custody transfer.
The DynamiQ-X gas analysers were tested by NMi in the Netherlands, a leading notified body in Europe for the testing and certification of measuring instruments with ISO 17025 approval. The tests included evaluating metrological characteristics over a wide temperature range and assessing performance under dynamic environmental conditions, including mechanical and electrical influences. Additionally, the software and the firmware were investigated for control, data processing and communication in accordance with the WELMEC guide.
The OIML R140/MID approval simplifies the approval process for systems according to national and international legislation among member states. It provides reduced risks, greater time savings and improved cost efficiency to system integrators.
The OIML R140/MID approval is valid for both gas chromatographs, the DynamiQ-X NG2210 and the DynamiQ-X NG2220. These are compact Ex-certified process gas chromatographs for composition control and custody transfer purposes. The NG2210 version provides natural gas C6+ composition analysis and calorific value calculations, and the NG2220 performs the same analysis for natural gas blended with hydrogen in concentrations of up to 20%.
For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 49 93, [email protected], www.sensirion.com
