Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Analysers achieve OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certification

March 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Qmicro by Sensirion has received the OIML R140/MID accuracy class A certificate No. TC12537 for its DynamiQ-X GC analysers, used for the analysis of natural gas and natural gas blended with hydrogen. The certificate simplifies the approval process for system integrators in the field of composition control and for custody transfer.

The DynamiQ-X gas analysers were tested by NMi in the Netherlands, a leading notified body in Europe for the testing and certification of measuring instruments with ISO 17025 approval. The tests included evaluating metrological characteristics over a wide temperature range and assessing performance under dynamic environmental conditions, including mechanical and electrical influences. Additionally, the software and the firmware were investigated for control, data processing and communication in accordance with the WELMEC guide.

The OIML R140/MID approval simplifies the approval process for systems according to national and international legislation among member states. It provides reduced risks, greater time savings and improved cost efficiency to system integrators.

The OIML R140/MID approval is valid for both gas chromatographs, the DynamiQ-X NG2210 and the DynamiQ-X NG2220. These are compact Ex-certified process gas chromatographs for composition control and custody transfer purposes. The NG2210 version provides natural gas C6+ composition analysis and calorific value calculations, and the NG2220 performs the same analysis for natural gas blended with hydrogen in concentrations of up to 20%.

For more information contact Barbara Thurnherr, Sensirion, +41 44 306 49 93, [email protected], www.sensirion.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Oxygen measurement in beverages
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.

Read more...
Sustainable water management
Wearcheck Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Water sustainability is critical for the future wellbeing of people, land and marine ecosystems, and socio-economic development. WearCheck Water provides a range of water analysis techniques to determine water quality for various sectors, including mining, agriculture, domestic and the healthcare industry.”

Read more...
Biofilm monitoring system
Instek Control Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Alvim, through Instek Controls, provides innovative, high-tech solutions for biofilm and biofouling monitoring in industrial plants.

Read more...
WearCheck Water earns AdBlue/DEF analysis accreditation
Wearcheck Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
WearCheck Water recently became the first laboratory in Africa to be officially ISO17025 accredited to test AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid by the South African National Accreditation System.

Read more...
Streamlining strain gauge load cell integration
Vepac Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Vepac’s data acquisition hardware provides an efficient and effective all-in-one solution for customers looking to simplify, enhance and optimise their strain gauge load cell systems.

Read more...
Oxygen measurement in beverages
Anton Paar Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.

Read more...
Sensors and controls for food, beverage and pharmaceutical
Instek Control Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Included in Instek Control’s range is Anderson-Negele, which has adopted ‘Hygienic By Design’ as its guiding principle, with a particular focus on meeting the stringent regulatory requirements found in industries such as dairy, brewery or pharmaceutical.

Read more...
Vertical labelling of test tubes in clinical laboratories
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Werfen has implemented a new automated machine for the supply of reagents to drug toxicology laboratories, built by MACCO in collaboration with OMRON and Marini Pandolfi. It uses OMRON SCARA robots and advanced vision systems to ensure reagent quality through vertical handling and labelling process of test tubes.

Read more...
Keeping a close eye on product quality and purity
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Colour measurements are necessary in many processes to avoid product losses and ensure safe production and batching.

Read more...
The importance of environmental monitoring and visibility at data centres
Legrand Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data centres are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming up to 50 times the energy per floor space compared to a typical commercial office building. With organisations embracing advanced technologies, data centres powering these technologies are under increasing pressure around the globe to increase capacities and improve efficiencies.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved