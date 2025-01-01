High-performance surface inspection systems for battery production

As battery manufacturers increase their focus on yield optimisation to meet growing demand, AMETEK Surface Vision is highlighting the essential role of processes to improve quality and reduce defects. Improved yield in the competitive world of battery manufacturing is at the heart of industry objectives, indicating intrinsic achievements in efficiency, product quality, cost-effectiveness, minimal waste of resources and sustainable operations.

Advanced surface inspection solutions are among the critical technologies driving yield optimisation, ensuring problems and defects are inspected and monitored to help manufacturers maintain consistently high standards and lower production costs.

AMETEK Surface Vision is a world leader in automated online surface inspection solutions, and specialises in turnkey systems which deliver highly sensitive defect inspection to overcome the challenges of the battery production process.

With early defect detection critical to ensure below-grade units are prevented from getting through the process downstream, the AMETEK Surface Vision solutions effectively check the material and improve the quality promptly, leading to improved yield and reduced customer claims.

Global industry manager, Volker Koelmel said: “Improvements in yield rates are central for battery manufacturers facing increasing pressure as the demand for batteries grows. Yield optimisation not only improves quality and safety, but also indicates production processes are efficient and cost-effective. Committing to improvement and innovation in production processes using new technologies is an important way for manufacturers to lead in this competitive market while also contributing to environmental sustainability.”

Surface inspection systems are a vital component for battery manufacturers in the drive for improved yield and the maintenance of consistent product quality. Tracing defects early in the process through surface vision systems prevents costly issues down the line where rework or rejection can lead to significant costs and delays. By integrating automated surface inspection into the production line, manufacturers can identify problems early, optimise production through fewer defects, improve efficiency and reduce costs and waste.

Addressing the requirement for efficiency and sustainability in battery manufacturing, AMETEK Surface Vision’s SmartView and SmartAdvisor deliver accurate real-time surface inspection and monitoring for applications including lithium-ion battery cell electrodes, solid-state batteries and fuel cell components.

These systems are ideal for battery production applications to effectively improve the percentage of high-quality batteries in total production volume, precisely monitoring quality across all battery components to ensure defects and problems are detected and logged at each stage.

Surface inspection systems can be installed across the production process to inspect cathode and anode composition, the electrolyte and the current collector- addressing typical defects include lamination errors, blisters, holes, wrinkles, particles and coating defects. AMETEK Surface Vision is a world leader in automated online surface inspection solutions with a broad product portfolio optimised for web and surface inspection and monitoring and process surveillance applications.

