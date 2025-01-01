High-performance surface inspection systems for battery production
March 2025
Electrical Power & Protection
As battery manufacturers increase their focus on yield optimisation to meet growing demand, AMETEK Surface Vision is highlighting the essential role of processes to improve quality and reduce defects. Improved yield in the competitive world of battery manufacturing is at the heart of industry objectives, indicating intrinsic achievements in efficiency, product quality, cost-effectiveness, minimal waste of resources and sustainable operations.
Advanced surface inspection solutions are among the critical technologies driving yield optimisation, ensuring problems and defects are inspected and monitored to help manufacturers maintain consistently high standards and lower production costs.
AMETEK Surface Vision is a world leader in automated online surface inspection solutions, and specialises in turnkey systems which deliver highly sensitive defect inspection to overcome the challenges of the battery production process.
With early defect detection critical to ensure below-grade units are prevented from getting through the process downstream, the AMETEK Surface Vision solutions effectively check the material and improve the quality promptly, leading to improved yield and reduced customer claims.
Global industry manager, Volker Koelmel said: “Improvements in yield rates are central for battery manufacturers facing increasing pressure as the demand for batteries grows. Yield optimisation not only improves quality and safety, but also indicates production processes are efficient and cost-effective. Committing to improvement and innovation in production processes using new technologies is an important way for manufacturers to lead in this competitive market while also contributing to environmental sustainability.”
Surface inspection systems are a vital component for battery manufacturers in the drive for improved yield and the maintenance of consistent product quality. Tracing defects early in the process through surface vision systems prevents costly issues down the line where rework or rejection can lead to significant costs and delays. By integrating automated surface inspection into the production line, manufacturers can identify problems early, optimise production through fewer defects, improve efficiency and reduce costs and waste.
Addressing the requirement for efficiency and sustainability in battery manufacturing, AMETEK Surface Vision’s SmartView and SmartAdvisor deliver accurate real-time surface inspection and monitoring for applications including lithium-ion battery cell electrodes, solid-state batteries and fuel cell components.
These systems are ideal for battery production applications to effectively improve the percentage of high-quality batteries in total production volume, precisely monitoring quality across all battery components to ensure defects and problems are detected and logged at each stage.
Surface inspection systems can be installed across the production process to inspect cathode and anode composition, the electrolyte and the current collector- addressing typical defects include lamination errors, blisters, holes, wrinkles, particles and coating defects. AMETEK Surface Vision is a world leader in automated online surface inspection solutions with a broad product portfolio optimised for web and surface inspection and monitoring and process surveillance applications.
For more information contact Volker Koelmel, AMETEK Surface Vision, +1 510 431 6767, [email protected], www.ameteksurfacevision.com
Further reading:
Compact, high density power protection system for AI, data centre and large-scale electrical workloads
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its new Galaxy VXL – a highly efficient, compact, modular, scalable and redundant 500-1250 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), complete with enhanced cybersecurity, software and safety features.
Read more...
Taking the pain out of panel building
Omron Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.
Read more...
Powerless is not an option
Electrical Power & Protection
When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. UPS systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power.
Read more...
Securing the power supply
Electrical Power & Protection
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.
Read more...
Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.
Read more...
Multimeters: the perfect entry-level choice
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Experience the precision, durability and safety of professional-grade test tools with the entry level Fluke 15B+ and 17B+ digital multimeters.
Read more...
ABB technology powers three substations in Uganda
ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
ABB delivered solutions for three substations run by Uganda’s leading utility, Umeme Limited, which manages and operates the state-owned leased electricity distribution network assets.
Read more...
A snapshot of South Africa’s electricity market over the next six years
Electrical Power & Protection
At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.
Read more...
Empowering businesses to prosper as prosumers
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
As more businesses adopt renewable energy solutions like rooftop solar and energy storage they become prosumers – both consumers and producers of energy – a trend that presents organisations with a significant opportunity to engage in the bi-directional flow of energy through distributed energy resources.
Read more...
Half brick second generation converter
Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is composed of isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high power conversion efficiency.
Read more...