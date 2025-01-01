Hygienic flow measurement for the food industry

March 2025 Flow Measurement & Control

With the SMF magnetic-inductive flow meter, ifm offers a solution for the hygienic flow measurement of media with variable flow rates through a pipe, such as beer, milk or fruit juice.

The installed measurement technology easily copes with changing media such as beer, milk, yoghurt or fruit juices. However, significant challenges are posed by cleaning processes involving the use of chemicals, rapid temperature changes and hot steam. Cleaning requires a minimum temperature of 121°C throughout the process, and the technology must also be able to withstand vibration and shock without any problems when meters are installed directly behind a pump in the process. To meet these requirements, the use of magnetic-inductive flow meters has been established for several years. These do not require any mechanical components in the medium and offer a very high level of accuracy for a wide range of different media. Covering the multitude of demands, ifm’s SM Foodmag magnetic-inductive flow meter easily overcomes all challenges and enables hygienic flow measurement in the food industry.

Multiple parameters in one device

The SM Foodmag offers the measurement of several parameters in one device. Flow, total quantity, temperature and conductivity are recorded and presented. It also detects whether the measuring pipe is completely filled. There is one version of the meter with a display and a version without a display. ifm relies on an app-based menu and an innovative capacitive pushbutton concept in the sensor, making parameter-setting much easier and faster. Compared to touch displays, this concept has no weak points, even when exposed to moisture or when operated with gloves. The user is additionally supported by an installation guide, which is optionally available in the menu. An LED ring indicates the device status and any faults or maintenance requirements.

While many flow sensors for the food industry have separate connection cables for power supply and signal transmission, the SM Foodmag is much easier to install with just one connection cable. This reduced wiring complexity also translates into cost savings during installation. In terms of mechanical integration, the manufacturer has taken care to ensure a smooth installation. The SM Foodmag is available in nominal widths from DN15 to DN150. Standardised process connections such as weld-in adapters to EN10357, DIN11851 pipe fittings, SMS 1145 fittings, DIN32676 Series A clamp connections and DIN 11864-2 aseptic flanges ensure the necessary compatibility. ifm also supplies different sealing materials depending on the application and the required approvals. The sensor can communicate via IO-Link, analogue signal 4...20 mA, or pulse signal.

Hygienic measurement as a complete package

Be it soft drinks, beer, water or milk, the SM Foodmag magnetic-inductive meter reliably monitors numerous processes in the food industry, rising confidently to the challenges. It therefore makes an important contribution to ensuring that consumers can buy safe food in the supermarket.

For more information contact ifm - South Africa, +27 12 450 0400 , [email protected], www.ifm.com/za





