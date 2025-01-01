Editor's Choice
Empowering the future of African mining through innovation

March 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

The mining industry stands at a crossroads, where embracing innovation is no longer optional but essential. While Mining Indaba 2025 explored the theme of ‘Futureproofing African Mining’, ABB has emerged as a pivotal player in enabling the sector to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Through advanced technology, digitalisation and sustainability-driven solutions, ABB is redefining what mining can achieve in Africa and beyond.

African mining operations face mounting pressure to optimise efficiency and reduce costs while enhancing safety and sustainability. ABB’s digital transformation solutions address these imperatives by integrating automation and intelligent systems into mining operations. “We offer several innovative solutions tailored to the mining industry, focusing on improving energy efficiency, safety and productivity while reducing environmental impact,” says Graham Abrahams, senior vice president of Electrification at ABB.

Automation in mines, such as autonomous hauling and drilling systems powered by ABB’s robust technologies, ensures consistent operations with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of accidents and increasing output. ABB’s Ability MineOptimize is a suite of connected digital solutions that streamline every stage of the mining value chain. By leveraging advanced analytics, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, it assists mines to enhance productivity, reduce downtime and lower energy consumption.

The global shift toward green energy and decarbonisation aligns closely with ABB’s vision for sustainable mining. ABB is committed to helping mines transition to low-carbon operations through electrification solutions that encompass high-efficiency motors, drives and electrification systems to replace diesel-powered equipment and slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable energy integration involves incorporating solar, wind and energy storage into mining operations. ABB helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels while ensuring consistent energy supply. Energy management systems monitor and optimise energy use so that mining companies can meet their sustainability targets and reduce operational costs.

Safety remains a cornerstone of mining operations, and ABB’s technologies are designed with worker protection in mind. From remote monitoring solutions to robotics that perform high-risk tasks, ABB empowers mining companies to foster safer working environments.

ABB’s gearless mill drives eliminate the need for mechanical components prone to failure, reducing maintenance risks.

Real-time condition monitoring systems provide actionable insights into equipment health, enabling proactive interventions before issues escalate.

As Africa grapples with its energy transition, ABB’s solutions let mining companies align with Just Energy Transition principles. By supporting a shift toward renewable energy and electrification, ABB ensures that mining operations contribute to economic development while preserving natural resources for future generations.

ABB’s impact extends beyond technology. Through training programmes, partnerships and collaborations with local communities, ABB builds capacity and skills in Africa’s mining sector. This holistic approach not only future-proofs operations but also fosters socioeconomic development in mining regions.

ABB’s forward-thinking solutions are tailormade to address the unique challenges of the African mining landscape. From digitalisation and automation to electrification and sustainability, ABB is a trusted partner in enabling mining companies to achieve operational excellence while addressing environmental and social imperatives.

Mining Indaba 2025 celebrated the theme of ‘Futureproofing African Mining’, and ABB’s contributions stand as a testament to the transformative power of technology and innovation in shaping a resilient, sustainable and prosperous future for the continent’s mining industry.

Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket. As the world’s demand for electricity grows, our 50 000 employees across 100 countries collaborate with customers and partners to transform how people connect, live and work. ABB develop innovative products, solutions and digital technologies that enable energy efficiency and a low carbon society across all sectors. By applying global scale with local expertise, we shape and support global trends, deliver excellence for customers, and power a sustainable future for society.

For more information contact Busisiwe Molefe, ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5523, [email protected], www.abb.com/za


Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
ABB South Africa


