Pressure Measurement & Control



Don’t buckle under pressure

March 2025 Pressure Measurement & Control

Solutions by VEGA to increase the reliability of wastewater treatment without compromising on quality.

In Africa, urban populations are increasing and infrastructure is expanding at an unprecedented pace. This makes sustainable water management and treatment more crucial than ever as the pressure on existing water networks continues to increase. Effectively monitoring and managing pressure within systems is essential. Not only does this ensure a consistent water supply, but it also helps achieve sustainability goals by minimising resource waste, reducing consumption and safeguarding infrastructure. By investing in VEGA pressure instrumentation, water utilities and municipalities are equipping themselves with pressure sensors that facilitate sustainable water management focused on efficiency, reliability and resilience.

Water management requires a holistic approach. It encompasses both the management and treatment of wastewater. Inaccurate data can lead to inefficiencies, equipment wear and additional maintenance. From preventing costly leakages to optimising water flow, advanced pressure sensors ensure accurate readings that help minimise energy use and resource wastage.

While various manufacturers offer pressure sensors, standardisation with VEGA’s solutions simplifies the adoption of sustainable practices, offering water treatment facilities a cohesive, efficient approach to environmental management. VEGA’s pressure sensors are designed for operational longevity and minimal resource demand, allowing facilities to streamline their processes while significantly reducing environmental strain.

When choosing instrumentation, cost plays a large role. Beyond just the initial purchase price, there are factors like reliability, accuracy and robustness, and these can lead to substantial hidden expenses. For example, inaccurate pressure readings can cause infrastructure damage and result in water outages. While these costs might not show up right away in financial statements, they can surface in other ways like damage to reputation and a loss of trust in water utilities.

VEGA has been delivering reliable and cost-effective water pressure solutions worldwide for over 40 years. The company provides custom pressure measurement and management solutions to utilities. With pressure sensors like the VEGABAR 38, the remote monitoring of tanks and chemical systems is possible, saving time and resources. Equipped with IO-Link communication, it can be seamlessly integrated into existing operations and automated setups. It features an energy-efficient LED light ring and a user-friendly VDMA menu structure aimed at enhancing the user experience while cutting down on operational costs and energy usage.

The VEGABAR 82 pressure transmitter is engineered for use in extreme conditions, featuring a robust ceramic measuring cell that resists abrasion. Its design is intended to minimise maintenance costs and enable effective operation in harsh environments like sewage feed and pipeline systems, facilitating continuous service while prioritising resource conservation.

To achieve precise measurements of influent and effluent flow, the VEGADIF 85 differential pressure transmitter plays a key role and is designed to provide reliable pressure readings and measure filter contamination with accuracy. Its robust construction and state-of-the-art technology ensure accurate and consistent performance, making it an indispensable tool for effective flow management in any industrial setting. With features that accommodate a wide range of operating conditions, the VEGADIF 85 is ideal for ensuring optimal performance in fluid measurement applications. Its overload diaphragm ensures it withstands varying pressure conditions, while its multivariable sensing capabilities deliver precise measurements essential for informed decision making in operations.

The VEGAWELL 52 is designed for hydrostatic level and pressure monitoring in deep wells, basins and reservoirs, offering a durable solution for continuous measurement. Its hardy construction allows it to withstand harsh environmental conditions, making it suitable for both surface and sub-surface applications. The VEGAWELL 42 offers an energy-efficient design that supports sustainable operations in water treatment plants and assists in reducing operational costs, operating effectively in challenging environments while maintaining measurement accuracy and reliability. The advanced technology incorporated in the design ensures precise data reporting, facilitating informed decision making regarding water management and resource allocation.

VEGA’s commitment to innovation extends beyond pressure monitoring to connectivity, making monitoring sustainable and accessible. Through Bluetooth-enabled devices and the VEGA Tools App, facility operators can configure, manage and troubleshoot sensors wirelessly, reducing the need for onsite interventions while maintaining system integrity.

The water and wastewater industries can greatly improve their sustainability efforts by using VEGA sensors, not only to enhance operational efficiency but also to ensure the smooth running of daily activities. With advanced and streamlined pressure monitoring systems, VEGA allows plant operators to accurately track and optimise resource usage in real time. This capability enables them to focus on their primary goal of providing safe and sustainable water management. Such initiatives are vital for protecting the health of local communities and the fragile ecosystems that rely on clean water.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, [email protected], www.vega.com


Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


