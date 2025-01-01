SEW-EURODRIVE champions energy efficiency

South Africa’s adoption of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) mandates that all newly imported electric motors meet IE3 premium efficiency levels. SEW-EURODRIVE, however, has long been ahead of this curve, having standardised IE3 motors more than eight years ago. The company’s commitment to sustainability ensured that its customers transitioned to the advanced technology without bearing additional costs.
Willem Strydom, business development electronics manager at SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa highlights that several industry sectors have been proactive in shifting towards energy efficiency. Rising electricity prices have driven industries to adopt IE3 motors, with SEW-EURODRIVE estimating that these motors consume 7 to 8% less energy compared to IE1 models. Strydom says that when paired with variable speed drives (VSDs), energy savings can reach up to 15%. “Energy efficiency not only reduces operational costs but also aligns with companies’ decarbonisation goals,” says Strydom. “As most electricity in South Africa still comes from coal, reducing consumption directly lowers carbon footprints.”
SEW-EURODRIVE supports its customers by conducting on-site energy assessments and product population surveys at no cost. “These evaluations identify inefficiencies, helping companies to plan their transition to IE3 motors strategically and cost-effectively,” he says. “The data collected also provides early warnings about potential equipment failures, reducing downtime risks.”
To further ease the shift, SEW-EURODRIVE advises customers to prioritise upgrades in motor classes with lower stock levels and balance replacements between larger and smaller motors for maximum impact. VSDs are often recommended to manage peak energy demands, reducing penalties and extending motor lifespans.
Looking ahead, Strydom believes MEPS will accelerate the adoption of even higher efficiency standards, paving the way for IE4 and IE5 motors. SEW-EURODRIVE is already leading this innovation with its IE5 synchronous motors, which feature integrated permanent magnet technology and deliver up to 50% lower energy losses compared to IE3 models.
“SEW-EURODRIVE’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency is backed by our 300-strong global research and development team,” he says. “We are already pioneering IE6 technology, setting new benchmarks in sustainability and performance.”
With its forward-thinking approach and robust customer support, SEW-EURODRIVE continues to drive energy efficiency advancements in South Africa, helping industries meet sustainability and cost-saving goals.
