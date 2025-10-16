Mining and Manufacturing in South Africa: SMART operations in a disruptive world economy

February 2025 News

The 2025 SAIMC User Advisory Council Summit (formerly MESA Africa Summit) is scheduled for 15 to 16 October 2025 with the theme: ‘Enabling Operational Excellence in South Africa: Mining & Manufacturing in a Disruptive Economic World Order’. This event will explore how the mining and manufacturing sectors can achieve operational excellence amid global economic challenges. Industry professionals are invited to submit abstracts by 18 August 2025. Presentations should showcase:

• Case studies and success stories, including feasibility studies, implementation, ROI and key achievements.

• Research and development on trends in smart mining and smart manufacturing.

• Operational excellence and innovation, highlighting how businesses are adapting and improving.

• The impact of political, trade and economic turbulence globally, and strategies that could mitigate risks.

Speakers can choose from the following suggested topics below or propose their own:

• AI and human expertise in manufacturing.

• Manufacturing 4.0, digital transformation and sustainable practices.

• Innovation for adaptive supply chains.

• The future of automation and robotics.

• Data analytics for operational excellence.

• Sustainability in mining and manufacturing.

• People-centered operations and skills development.

• Artificial Intelligence in the manufacturing sector.

• Smart manufacturing for SMEs.

• How South Africa’s Presidential Commission on 4IR can develop strategies for harnessing AI.

The abstract should be a 100 to 200 words and include key takeaways. The deadline for submission is 18 August 2025. The final presentation should be 20 minutes long, plus five minutes for Q&A.; Accepted presenters will have the chance to win a trip to the ARC Global Conference in Sitges, Spain in May 2026 with all expenses paid (prize valued at R45 000).

For more details or to submit an abstract contact [email protected]





