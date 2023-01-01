Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation

February 2025 News

Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. This unique achievement underlines Schneider’s long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible. “Sustainability is at the heart of what Schneider Electric does. It’s the driving force that shapes our business decisions and inspires our employees,” said CEO, Olivier Blum.

Schneider Electric’s number one position reflects the company’s leadership in sustainable development practices such as the gender diversity of its executives and board directors, and its innovative solutions to facilitate energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonisation. Schneider also obtained strong scores for efforts to decouple its energy consumption and carbon emissions from its business growth, and its strong investment in sustainable research and development.

“Schneider Electric’s position at the top of the Global 100 index is remarkable. No other company has accomplished this twice,” said Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights’ CEO. “ Schneider provides the technology to enhance energy efficiency, support decarbonisation and help other companies in their sustainable transitions.” Compiled by the Canadian media and research company Corporate Knights, the annual Global 100 index is based on publicly disclosed, quantitative data related to resources, employees, suppliers, sustainable revenues and investment. Schneider Electric has been part of the Global 100 every year for the past 14 years and in the top 10 seven times

Schneider Electric South Africa





