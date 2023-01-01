Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation

Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. This unique achievement underlines Schneider’s long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible. “Sustainability is at the heart of what Schneider Electric does. It’s the driving force that shapes our business decisions and inspires our employees,” said CEO, Olivier Blum.
Schneider Electric’s number one position reflects the company’s leadership in sustainable development practices such as the gender diversity of its executives and board directors, and its innovative solutions to facilitate energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonisation. Schneider also obtained strong scores for efforts to decouple its energy consumption and carbon emissions from its business growth, and its strong investment in sustainable research and development.
“Schneider Electric’s position at the top of the Global 100 index is remarkable. No other company has accomplished this twice,” said Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights’ CEO. “ Schneider provides the technology to enhance energy efficiency, support decarbonisation and help other companies in their sustainable transitions.” Compiled by the Canadian media and research company Corporate Knights, the annual Global 100 index is based on publicly disclosed, quantitative data related to resources, employees, suppliers, sustainable revenues and investment. Schneider Electric has been part of the Global 100 every year for the past 14 years and in the top 10 seven times
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
There's a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.
Three financing trends driving clean energy in the Global South
The Global South is at a critical juncture in its energy transition, grappling with challenges that demand immediate action. To finance its energy targets, the World Economic Forum's Network to Mobilise Clean Energy Investment in emerging markets and developing economies has developed a playbook of over 100 financing mechanisms and de-risking tools that have successfully helped narrow the clean energy financing gap in emerging and developing economies.
Shifting from CapEx to OpEx in utility networks
Modernising power networks through digitisation and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is essential for utilities and municipalities to improve efficiency and manage the growing complexities of energy distribution
Microgrids in buildings pioneer the future of energy management
Microgrids are emerging as a game-changing concept, particularly within commercial and industrial buildings, in a world that continues to shift towards more sustainable practices. By offering a decentralised approach to energy, microgrids allow buildings to generate, manage and utilise their electricity more efficiently.
There's green and then there's blockchain green
Greener blockchain, who would have thought? Blockchain's very nature sees it consuming a lot of energy; with great power comes great power usage. But here we are, and green blockchain continues to garner significant attention, driven by the heightened awareness of the environmental consequences of blockchain-related systems.