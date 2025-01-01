Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

WearCheck Water earns AdBlue/DEF analysis accreditation

February 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

WearCheck Water, a division of condition monitoring specialist, Wearcheck recently became the first laboratory in Africa to be officially ISO17025 accredited to test AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS). This latest achievement adds to WearCheck Water’s other accreditations. The company already has ISO17025:2017 accreditation for chemical and microbiological water analysis.

WearCheck Water’s AdBlue/DEF analysis accreditation means that the company can test AdBlue/DEF solutions to ensure that Adblue manufacturers meet the required ISO 22241 standards. This analysis service will assist AdBlue/DEF manufacturers and users, OEMs, fuel depots and large-scale truckers and fleet managers.

SANAS is the only national body in South Africa responsible for carrying out accreditation of entities- including laboratory testing- the relevant section regulating WearCheck’s laboratory services.

General manager of WearCheck Water, Thelma Horsfield, is proud of the company’s ISO17025 achievements. AdBlue, a form of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), helps to reduce harmful Nox emissions and is added to diesel engines. It is not a fuel additive and is not added to the fuel tank of a vehicle. AdBlue is a colourless, non-toxic liquid that converts pollutants into gases which do not harm the environment.

AdBlue is used in vehicles with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. It is a 32,5% solution of high-purity, synthetically manufactured urea in demineralised water, and is safe to use. Vehicles with SCR technology have a separate tank filled with AdBlue/DEF, which is injected into the exhaust pipe in front of the SCR catalyst, downstream of the engine. Heated in the exhaust, it decomposes into ammonia and CO2. When the NOx from the engine exhaust reacts with the ammonia, the harmful NOx molecules in the exhaust are converted to harmless nitrogen and water, which are released from the exhaust pipe as steam.

Adblue/DEF solutions are made up to ISO 22241 standards to ensure that the mixtures are created correctly and do not harm engines. Moses Lelaka, technical manager for WearCheck Water was instrumental in setting up and implementing the testing process, along with the company’s quality manager, Lorato Hotane.

Lelaka says, “We offer an analysis service that includes testing alkalinity, insoluble matter, biuret, aldehydes and metals. After investing in a refractometer for our laboratory, we are already conducting the tests in our Johannesburg laboratory, and will be extending this service to our Cape Town laboratory soon.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 5460
Email: [email protected]
www: www.wearcheck.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Wearcheck


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Biofilm monitoring system
Instek Control Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Alvim, through Instek Controls, provides innovative, high-tech solutions for biofilm and biofouling monitoring in industrial plants.

Read more...
Streamlining strain gauge load cell integration
Vepac Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Vepac’s data acquisition hardware provides an efficient and effective all-in-one solution for customers looking to simplify, enhance and optimise their strain gauge load cell systems.

Read more...
Oxygen measurement in beverages
Anton Paar Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.

Read more...
Sensors and controls for food, beverage and pharmaceutical
Instek Control Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Included in Instek Control’s range is Anderson-Negele, which has adopted ‘Hygienic By Design’ as its guiding principle, with a particular focus on meeting the stringent regulatory requirements found in industries such as dairy, brewery or pharmaceutical.

Read more...
Vertical labelling of test tubes in clinical laboratories
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Werfen has implemented a new automated machine for the supply of reagents to drug toxicology laboratories, built by MACCO in collaboration with OMRON and Marini Pandolfi. It uses OMRON SCARA robots and advanced vision systems to ensure reagent quality through vertical handling and labelling process of test tubes.

Read more...
WearCheck launches advanced thermography course
Wearcheck News
WearCheck recently launched a new training course, InfraFocus to upskill users of thermographic cameras. This highlights the best ways to capture thermographic imagery for use in a condition monitoring programme

Read more...
Keeping a close eye on product quality and purity
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Colour measurements are necessary in many processes to avoid product losses and ensure safe production and batching.

Read more...
The importance of environmental monitoring and visibility at data centres
Legrand Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data centres are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming up to 50 times the energy per floor space compared to a typical commercial office building. With organisations embracing advanced technologies, data centres powering these technologies are under increasing pressure around the globe to increase capacities and improve efficiencies.

Read more...
WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory.

Read more...
Analysers for use in high ambient temperature environments
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The 993X series of analysers from Ametek Process Industries are now IECEx Zone 2 certified for use in locations with up to 60°C ambient temperature. Built with IP66-rated enclosures and using an integrated cooling system, they can be installed outdoors or in minimally temperature-controlled enclosures, reducing complexity while lowering capital and operating costs.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved