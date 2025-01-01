Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Data has a massive carbon footprint

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Graham Brown, country manager for SA/SADC at Commvault.

The exponential growth of data has led to significant business challenges and environmental concerns for organisations to address. As data fuels the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), managing its environmental impact becomes crucial. Data sprawl and redundancy increase storage requirements, consuming vast amounts of resources and energy. Poor data management further exacerbates this issue, with up to 90% of backed up data deemed redundant.

Furthermore, data centres account for a substantial portion of power consumption, adding to the global carbon footprint. Additionally, rising energy costs and tightening regulations intensify the need for sustainable data management solutions.

A new approach to data

Given that data is the lifeblood of the modern world and touches practically every area of our current existence, we cannot stop it from being generated. In fact, as 4IR continues to gain pace, the number of connected devices generating data will only increase. The strategy of keeping everything forever is not feasible and wastes energy and resources, and the typical approach of having many copies of redundant data stored in silos all over the enterprise exacerbates this challenge.


Graham Brown

In addition, the way data is stored contributes to the problem. While storing data on disk improves data availability and protection (for meeting service level agreements, compliance regulations, backup and recovery processes, business continuance and disaster recovery plans), storage systems consume a significant portion of data centre space and power. Electricity costs alone have increased 20% or more over the last few years and storage is estimated to command 35 to 40% or more of data centre power. Data management software point products, just like hardware point products, exacerbate enterprise inefficiency. Software point products necessitate additional server requirements, additional disk and/or tape storage hardware, more power and additional IT manpower requirements.

Toward a greener future

We need to look at data management practices through a lens of environmental awareness. This means that to adopt greener practices and reduce the carbon footprint associated with data, we need to be smarter about storing and managing information. Applying energy efficiency principles to enterprise data management ultimately reduces equipment and associated labour requirements, saves companies money in the near term, and minimises additional spending and risk in the longer term.

The first step in achieving this is to audit enterprise data populations and assess enterprise data storage capacity utilisation, and then establish a strategy to maximise data resources and capacity management, and to minimise associated consumption and costs. Organisations need to consider tools that reduce data redundancy and streamline storage capacity utilisation, as well as target solutions offering measurable cost efficiencies. It is also essential to evaluate IT infrastructure, labour spending reductions and associated data centre energy demand reductions.

Best-practice enterprise data management – using the right enterprise data management software – improves storage utilisation, drives efficiency into the data centre and produces measurable results. Only when this has been addressed will green energy solutions like using renewables to power data centres become viable options, as consumption must first be optimised before any alternative power options can be effective.

The difference

By reducing data centre energy consumption and associated costs through intelligent technology that maximises existing IT investments and minimises raw storage, organisations can find a better way to manage data while also reducing power, cooling and space requirements within the data centre. Effective enterprise data management solutions enable efficiency by addressing multiple data needs with a single, unified approach.

The reality is that data centres are the factories of the 4IR, and they significantly contribute to the global carbon footprint, often without visible pollution. However, the challenge lies in the resources they consume. While we cannot eliminate this consumption entirely, we can take steps to mitigate its impact. Effective data management is foundational to data centre sustainability, as it enhances visibility, reduces complexity and supports more efficient solutions.

In fact, industry recognition for excellence in data management underscores the importance of a comprehensive vision and execution capabilities in this domain. Companies can trust in the ability to deliver sustainable practices that not only improve operational efficiency, but also align with broader environmental goals.

For more information contact Commvault, +27 86 111 4625, [email protected], www.comvault.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

How AI is transforming software engineering in South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of software engineering, particularly in South Africa, where the demand for innovative solutions is rapidly increasing.

Read more...
Top five manufacturing automation trends for 2025
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
As we step into 2025, the world of industrial automation is approaching a new chapter. According to OMRON’s SINIC Theory, which ties technological advances to societal change, we’re now moving from the Optimisation Society to the Autonomous Society.

Read more...
PDS expansion into southern Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Benefiting from South Africa’s role as a global pioneer in proximity detection systems, other countries in the region are embracing this safety and monitoring technology to great effect.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between cybersecurity risk and awareness
IT in Manufacturing
Much like the rest of the world, South Africa grapples with challenges emanating from a digital landscape fraught with escalating cyberthreats that pose significant risks to businesses and other organisations.

Read more...
Photorealism-enhanced digital twin with digital reality viewer
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced its Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, a new software solution that brings the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and accelerated computing to Teamcenter, enabling high-quality, high-performance photorealistic visualisation of large, complex datasets common in engineering and manufacturing.

Read more...
Quantum refrigerator paves way for reliable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers require extreme cooling to perform reliable calculations. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and the University of Maryland, USA, have engineered a new type of refrigerator that can autonomously cool superconducting qubits to record low temperatures, paving the way for more reliable quantum computation.

Read more...
Quantum leap or quantum risk? Balancing innovation and security
IT in Manufacturing
The emergence of quantum computing represents a transformative shift in technology, promising unparalleled computational power while posing significant risks, particularly cybersecurity.

Read more...
What is process automation and how can AI help?
IT in Manufacturing
Process automation uses software and technologies to automate corporate processes and functions to achieve organisational goals. These goals can include manufacturing a product, hiring an employee or providing customer service.

Read more...
Proactive maintenance for long-term sustainability
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
: Businesses should prioritise long-term sustainability by implementing proactive maintenance strategies, acknowledging the strategic value of investing in maintenance and after-sales support

Read more...
Smarter predictions for a smarter world
IT in Manufacturing
Imagine a world where your most important decisions, whether it’s investing in stocks, predicting property trends, or making game-changing sports bets, are guided by cutting-edge AI insights. That world is here, and it’s powered by 4C Predictions, the revolutionary platform that democratises predictive analytics and puts the power of genius AI in your hands.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved