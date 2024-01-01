Epiroc and ABB collaborate on underground trolley solutions

February 2025 News

collaborate on a underground trolley solution for the mining industry, including various comprehensive and integrated electrification solutions to increase productivity and achieve decarbonisation targets. The MoU builds on past technology deployment successes in Swedish mines. Under the terms of their agreement, ABB and Epiroc will collaborate to conduct a comprehensive feasibility assessment of their combined offerings. This assessment aims to address the demanding requirements of industrial applications in mining, focusing on productivity, sustainability, and safe, high-power automated operations. Any resulting solution will be designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions found in underground mines and will adhere to approved standards. Recently, ABB and Epiroc partnered with Swedish mining company Boliden to develop the first battery-electric trolley truck system for underground mines. According to ABB’s “Mining’s Moment” report, 76% of global mining companies believe that vehicle electrification will provide significant benefits in terms of both sustainability and efficiency. Furthermore, 42% of these companies plan to invest in decarbonising their haulage fleets by 2026. In light of this, ABB and Epiroc believe it is time to take action.

“Collaboration within the mining industry is crucial to accelerate the transformation of our customers’ decarbonisation journey,” said Wayne Symes, president of Epiroc’s Underground division. “The decarbonisation of mine haulage fleets is increasingly urgent as we approach the sustainability goals set for 2030,” stated Max Luedtke, global business line manager for Mining at ABB Process Industries.

For more information contact Sthembiso Mnisi, Epiroc South Africa, +27 821 9000 , [email protected], www.epiroc.co.za





