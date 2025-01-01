Biofilm monitoring system

February 2025

The term biofilm refers to the layer of microorganisms such as bacteria, diatoms or fungi that grows on any surface in contact with water or other liquids. Biofilm can grow even in extreme conditions, causing damage that can range from Legionella contamination to microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC). If preventative measures are not applied, bacteria settle along any structure in contact with water, such as pipelines, tanks or machines, in a very short space of time.

Some of the risks are:

• Decrease in the thermal efficiency of heat exchangers, up to 30% for a 20 micron bacterial deposit.

• Increase in inorganic fouling since bacteria produce sticky substances that facilitate the adhesion of other particles.

• Settlement of larger organisms, known as macrofouling, that can constrict water flow and increase energy consumption.

• Multi-billion dollar industrial damages caused by MIC.

Alvim, through Instek Controls, provides innovative, high-tech solutions for biofilm and biofouling monitoring in industrial plants. The Alvim Biofilm Monitoring System technology is able to detect bacterial settlement from its first phases and down to 1% of the surface covered by microorganisms. Other important advantages are:

• Real-time, continuous biofilm monitoring.

• Very high sensitivity.

• Early-warning detection of bacterial biofilm growth.

• Optimisation of cleaning treatments.

• Ease of installation and operation.

• Virtually maintenance-free probe.

Applications of the Alvim technology include cooling towers, power plants, Legionella prevention, food production, mineral water bottling, water distribution networks, reverse osmosis, desalination, paper mills and biogas plants.

For more information contact Instek Control, +27 12 998 6326 , [email protected], www.instek.co.za

