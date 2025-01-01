February 2025Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The term biofilm refers to the layer of microorganisms such as bacteria, diatoms or fungi that grows on any surface in contact with water or other liquids. Biofilm can grow even in extreme conditions, causing damage that can range from Legionella contamination to microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC). If preventative measures are not applied, bacteria settle along any structure in contact with water, such as pipelines, tanks or machines, in a very short space of time.
Some of the risks are:
• Decrease in the thermal efficiency of heat exchangers, up to 30% for a 20 micron bacterial deposit.
• Increase in inorganic fouling since bacteria produce sticky substances that facilitate the adhesion of other particles.
• Settlement of larger organisms, known as macrofouling, that can constrict water flow and increase energy consumption.
• Multi-billion dollar industrial damages caused by MIC.
Alvim, through Instek Controls, provides innovative, high-tech solutions for biofilm and biofouling monitoring in industrial plants. The Alvim Biofilm Monitoring System technology is able to detect bacterial settlement from its first phases and down to 1% of the surface covered by microorganisms. Other important advantages are:
• Real-time, continuous biofilm monitoring.
• Very high sensitivity.
• Early-warning detection of bacterial biofilm growth.
• Optimisation of cleaning treatments.
• Ease of installation and operation.
• Virtually maintenance-free probe.
Applications of the Alvim technology include cooling towers, power plants, Legionella prevention, food production, mineral water bottling, water distribution networks, reverse osmosis, desalination, paper mills and biogas plants.
WearCheck Water earns AdBlue/DEF analysis accreditation Wearcheck
WearCheck Water recently became the first laboratory in Africa to be officially ISO17025 accredited to test AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid by the South African National Accreditation System.
WearCheck Water earns AdBlue/DEF analysis accreditation Wearcheck
Vepac’s data acquisition hardware provides an efficient and effective all-in-one solution for customers looking to simplify, enhance and optimise their strain gauge load cell systems.
Oxygen measurement in beverages Anton Paar
[Sponsored] Anton Paar offers a complete range of oxygen measurement instruments for total package oxygen (TPO) measurements, at-line quality control (QC), and in-process monitoring. These instruments help beverage manufacturers achieve accurate, reliable oxygen control at every stage of production.
Sensors and controls for food, beverage and pharmaceutical Instek Control
Included in Instek Control’s range is Anderson-Negele, which has adopted ‘Hygienic By Design’ as its guiding principle, with a particular focus on meeting the stringent regulatory requirements found in industries such as dairy, brewery or pharmaceutical.
Vertical labelling of test tubes in clinical laboratories Omron Electronics
Werfen has implemented a new automated machine for the supply of reagents to drug toxicology laboratories, built by MACCO in collaboration with OMRON and Marini Pandolfi. It uses OMRON SCARA robots and advanced vision systems to ensure reagent quality through vertical handling and labelling process of test tubes.
The importance of environmental monitoring and visibility at data centres Legrand
Data centres are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming up to 50 times the energy per floor space compared to a typical commercial office building. With organisations embracing advanced technologies, data centres powering these technologies are under increasing pressure around the globe to increase capacities and improve efficiencies.
Analysers for use in high ambient temperature environments
The 993X series of analysers from Ametek Process Industries are now IECEx Zone 2 certified for use in locations with up to 60°C ambient temperature. Built with IP66-rated enclosures and using an integrated cooling system, they can be installed outdoors or in minimally temperature-controlled enclosures, reducing complexity while lowering capital and operating costs.
ATEQ is adapting to evolving markets ATEQ South Africa
ATEQ is a global company that has established itself as a world leader in leak test technologies and industrial quality control equipment. The company’s mission is to help its customers remain compliant with regulations and maintain product quality through its range of support services.
The art of precision measurement
To achieve precise, reliable measurement results when scanning component parts, use is frequently made of reference points. In optical measuring processes, these permit the referencing of three-dimensional objects during the digitisation.